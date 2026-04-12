Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer says 'stop eating dosa for breakfast if you want to lose weight'; shares protein hack

The humble dosa, a staple of Indian breakfasts, may be sabotaging your weight loss goals — not because it’s unhealthy, but because it’s 'incomplete'. Siddhartha Singh, the celebrity fitness trainer who has sculpted the physiques of stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, made this statement on Instagram after posting a video on April 8 titled: "Stop eating dosa in breakfast." Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach: ‘Avoid idli and dosa, switch to low calorie...’ Celebrity trainer Siddhartha Singh advises adding crushed paneer to dosa for a weight-loss-friendly meal. (Freepik)

The 'one-hour' hunger trap Siddhartha's central argument isn't a ban on the south Indian classic, but rather a warning against its lack of satiety. According to him, the rapid digestion of a standard rice-and-lentil dosa leads to a cycle of overeating.

He said, "Stop having dosa for breakfast if you want to lose weight. You are going to have your dosa, and in 1 hour you will feel hungry. Those cravings are going to kick in, and then you're going to have excess calories, and that will go straight into your body as fat."

Siddhartha clarified that the ingredients themselves are not the enemy. "Dosa in itself has nothing unhealthy in it," he said. "It's just rice and ground black gram fermented and made into a crepe. The complement is a sambar, again a dal, nothing unhealthy with it," he added.