Fitness trainer shares top 4 high-protein foods for Indian mothers, from paneer to chana: 'Best veg food options'

According to Srikanth’s post, these four powerhouses provide a diverse range of macronutrients suited for different dietary needs:

Srikanth identified paneer , chana, soya chunks, and whey protein as the 'best veg food options' to help mothers maintain muscle mass, energy levels, and overall metabolic health.

In a move to bridge the nutritional gap in the traditional Indian household, fitness coach Srikanth Naidu shared a guide to high-protein vegetarian staples. Taking to Instagram on February 1, he highlighted that Indian moms often overlook their own protein requirements while managing family health. Also read | Bengaluru fitness coach shares simple ‘high-protein diet hack’ to lose weight sustainably: ‘Moong sprouts contain 25 g…’

Soya chunks (1 big bowl) A budget-friendly superfood with the highest protein density, perfect for those looking to keep fat intake low.

⦿ Protein 52 grams

⦿ Carbs 33 grams

⦿ Fat 0.5 grams

⦿ Fibre 13 grams

⦿ Calories 345

Chana (1 big bowl) An excellent source of complex carbohydrates and high fibre, aiding digestion and providing sustained energy for a busy day.

⦿ Protein 24 grams

⦿ Carbs 60 grams

⦿ Fat 1.2 grams

⦿ Fibre 25 grams

⦿ Calories 333

Paneer (1 big bowl) A classic favourite that provides healthy fats alongside protein, making it a satiating option for lunch or dinner.

⦿ Protein 18.3 grams

⦿ Carbs 1.2 grams

⦿ Fat 20.8 grams

⦿ Calories 265

Whey protein (1 scoop) Often misunderstood in Indian households, the fitness coach presented this as a convenient, low-calorie supplement to hit daily protein targets without the extra fluff.

⦿ Protein 20 grams

⦿ Carbs 4.6 grams

⦿ Fat 1.8 grams

⦿ Calories 115 (and zero sugar)

By highlighting these foods, Srikanth aimed to debunk the myth that high-protein was only for bodybuilders. For Indian moms, increasing protein intake can be the key to better bone density and hormonal balance as they age. Click here to know why protein supplements are helpful.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.