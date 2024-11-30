Is paneer the best vegetarian protein option? Nutrition coach shares facts that will shock you

Paneer is often considered a vegetarian protein substitute for chicken, eggs, etc. It is also a great source of calcium. But is eating paneer daily a healthy practice, and is it the best vegetarian protein option? Certified fitness and nutrition coach Raj Ganpath does not believe so. In an Instagram video, Raj talked in detail about the nutrient components of paneer, and his revelations may surprise you. As per a nutrition coach's clip, paneer might not be a great source of protein.

‘Paneer is mostly fat’

In a video titled ‘Is paneer really the best vegetarian protein option?’, Raj Ganpath talked about how paneer has more fat content than protein. He added that if paneer is your go-to protein option while ordering in or eating out, then they should reconsider eating it. He explained, “Paneer is just like any other cheese. That means it contains a little bit of protein, yes, but it is mostly fat. In fact, only about 25% of calories in paneer are from protein. The rest of it is from fat.”

He added, “So, if you're thinking 'Cheese, oh my god, it is gonna make fat. But paneer it contains protein; it'll make me strong'; you're mistaken.”

The fitness coach next explained the macronutrient profile of paneer. He said that the macronutrients in paneer tikka or grilled paneer are quite similar to a fried chicken breast. “In fact, the fried chicken breast contains more protein and less calories than fresh paneer,” he added. Raj further explained that he wanted to highlight these facts so that people know that though paneer is a great food option, they shouldn't overdo its consumption.

The nutrition coach even suggested a few alternatives to paneer. “Look for other options and mix it up. Tofu and tempeh are foods that contain the same amount of protein but at a much lower calorie load. And if your goal is weight loss, you can consider low-fat paneer options also. In the long term, be it fitness or weight loss, moderation is key. And so, anything in moderation, everything in moderation,” he elaborated.

