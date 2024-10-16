Woman who got in shape in 2 months reveals healthy dessert recipe with paneer that helps satisfy sweet tooth. Watch

Leana, who documents her weight loss journey on her Instagram account, fitzyelifts, shares her diet secrets with clean, wholesome recipes. She also shares her healthy, protein-packed dessert recipes every now and then. If you've got a serious sweet tooth but are determined not to let it ruin your healthy lifestyle, look no further. Leana's latest cheesecake recipe is healthier than its traditional counterpart and nutritionally boosted with foods like banana and cottage cheese (paneer). Also read | Woman who lost 7 kg in 2 months, made 'belly fat disappear' recommends this dessert recipe to fight sugar cravings Leana has shared the recipe for cheesecake that includes ingredients like paneer. (Instagram/ fitzyelifts)

Healthy cheesecake recipe you'll want to try ASAP

Sharing her recipe video, which also features herself enjoying her sweet treats, Leana wrote, "I usually make these for 2/3 days and use them as my breakfast, and it’s a lifesaver when you’re in a rush!"

She listed the ingredients: “3 scoops protein powder (mine is raspberry flavoured, but vanilla works fine!), 200g cottage cheese, 1 banana, 2 eggs, raspberries, 1 scoop of peanut butter, optional lemon zest.”

Detailed recipe

In the clip, as she showed her step-by-step recipe, she said, “This is how I keep my physique lean while enjoying some dessert. I make them at home with protein powder and natural ingredients.”

Leana added, "For the cheesecake recipe, just mix one banana, two eggs, three scoops of protein powder, 200g cottage cheese, and one scoop of peanut butter. Add some raspberries to this mix before putting it in the oven for 25-30 minutes at 350°F (175°C). You can also add lemon zest; and you can top it with Greek yoghurt for an extra creamy finish."

She also said that one serving of the cheesecake had '102 calories, 14g protein, 7g carbs and 2.4g fat'. Leana, who lost 7 kg in 2 months, had said in one of her recent posts, "You can also include other natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup. This helps balance your blood sugar levels while satisfying cravings, and the complex carbs from the fruit keep you fuller for longer. It’s all about making smarter choices that fit your body without feeling deprived!"

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.