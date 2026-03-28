London doctor shares easy recipe for high-protein, fibre-rich matcha and coconut energy balls: See step-by-step making
Dr Rupy Aujla's matcha and coconut energy balls is one of the healthiest snacks to indulge in at any time of the day.
Narus are popular Bengali sweets in the form of small balls, usually made from coconut and sugar or jaggery, and are an important part of many festivities. They are also the most delectable snacks that one can get their hands on at any moment.
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However, the high sugar content of the dish means that it is not something that the fitness enthusiasts among us can freely indulge in. Taking to Instagram on March 27, Dr Rupy Aujla, a London-based doctor specialising in general practice and emergency medicine, shared not just a healthier version of the food, but turned it into something that would actually do us well to incorporate within our regular diet.
“These are my 6-ingredient, no-bake energy balls that are perfect as an afternoon pick-me-up, on the go or post-gym,” he wrote in the caption. “Prep for 10 minutes, chill for one hour, and you’re left with a delicious treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth.”
Each energy ball provides:
- 6g protein from the chia seeds, almond butter, and coconut flour to keep you full
- 6g fibre to feed your gut microbes
- Whole food sweetness from the dates, plus a little extra fibre
- Anti-inflammatory polyphenols from the matcha and chia seeds
The energy balls help satisfy cravings without using any ultra-processed ingredients. Dr Aujla further highlighted the benefits of the ingredients listed in the video, stating that consuming two dates per day has shown better average blood glucose levels in people who have metabolic issues.
The almond butter has monounsaturated fat for heart health, he noted, while also sharing the benefits of matcha:
“Matcha is the whole young tea leaf that is pounded into a powder, so when you consume it, you are getting 100 percent of the plant material, which includes the fibre, but also importantly, the anti-inflammatory chemicals.”
The detailed recipe for making approximately 12 matcha and coconut energy balls is as follows.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp chia seeds
- 100ml water
- 70g medjool dates, roughly chopped
- 60g coconut flour
- 250g almond butter
- 1 tbsp matcha powder
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
For rolling:
- 4 tbsp desiccated coconut (optional)
Method
- Gather and prepare your ingredients. Combine the chia seeds and water in a small bowl. In a separate bowl, cover the dates with boiling water. Leave for both for 10 minutes, then drain the dates.
- Add all of the ingredients to the bowl of a food processor. Blitz until everything is well combined and a ball of dough is beginning to form.
- Spread the desiccated coconut onto a small plate in an even layer. Take tablespoons of dough and roll them to form 12 balls. Roll each ball in the coconut and place it in an airtight container.
- Place in the fridge to set for one hour, and then enjoy. These keep well in the fridge for up to five days, or in the freezer for up to three months.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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