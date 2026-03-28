London doctor shares easy recipe for high-protein, fibre-rich matcha and coconut energy balls: See step-by-step making

Narus are popular Bengali sweets in the form of small balls, usually made from coconut and sugar or jaggery, and are an important part of many festivities. They are also the most delectable snacks that one can get their hands on at any moment. Matcha coconut energy balls are a healthy snack free from any ultra-processed ingredients. (Pinterest)

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However, the high sugar content of the dish means that it is not something that the fitness enthusiasts among us can freely indulge in. Taking to Instagram on March 27, Dr Rupy Aujla, a London-based doctor specialising in general practice and emergency medicine, shared not just a healthier version of the food, but turned it into something that would actually do us well to incorporate within our regular diet.

“These are my 6-ingredient, no-bake energy balls that are perfect as an afternoon pick-me-up, on the go or post-gym,” he wrote in the caption. “Prep for 10 minutes, chill for one hour, and you’re left with a delicious treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth.”