Nutritionist shares custard and veggie rice bowl recipe loaded with 22g protein and only 255 cal
Aathira Sethumadhavan signature protein custard and veggie rice bowl is the perfect vegetarian comfort food to indulge in to meet the protein goal.
Eating healthy involves getting the necessary macro- and micronutrients through our daily meals, regardless of the diet we follow. However, sometimes when we crave comfort foods that are easy to make, it becomes difficult to meet our macro goals, especially getting protein for vegetarians.
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Taking to Instagram on March 21, nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan shared the recipe for her signature protein custard and veggie rice bowl that solves just that.
“Sometimes being someone’s light in a difficult time can be as simple as a comforting meal. And a bowl of this savoury paneer and pumpkin custard with lightly cooked veggies and garlic moong dal fried rice is a great example of showing that comfort,” she wrote in the caption.
The dish provides 22 grams of protein in each serving, along with 12 grams of carbohydrates, 12 grams of fat and just 255 calories. The quantities of ingredients listed below are for two servings.
Ingredients
Savoury Protein Custard
- 120 g paneer or silken tofu
- ½ cup skim milk or soy milk
- ⅓ cup cooked pumpkin
- ½ tsp grated ginger
- 1 small clove garlic
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp salt
Garlic Moong Dal Rice
- ⅓ cup dried shirataki rice (can use regular rice, soaked)
- ⅓ cup soaked yellow moong dal
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 tsp ghee
- ½ tsp cumin seeds
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 cups water
- 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves + spring onion (optional)
Stir-Fry
- ¾ cup mushrooms, sliced
- ¾ cup spinach, chopped
- ½ cup shredded cabbage
- ½ cup sliced bell peppers
- ½ cup sliced zucchini
- 1 tsp olive oil
- Salt & pepper to taste
Method of preparation
Savory Protein Custard
- Add all ingredients to a blender.
- Blend until smooth and creamy.
- Lightly grease two small heatproof bowls and pour the mixture into them.
- Place the bowls in a deep pan and add hot water halfway up the sides. Cover the pan and steam on low heat for 10 to 12 minutes, until the custard is just set, OR, Bake covered in a water bath at 180°C for 15 to 18 minutes or air fry at 170°C for 12 to 14 minutes.
Garlic Moong Dal Rice
- Heat ghee or oil in a pot and add cumin seeds. Allow them to splutter.
- Add chopped garlic and sauté until fragrant.
- Add rice and moong dal and stir for about 30 seconds. Add water and salt, and bring to a boil.
- Cover and cook on low heat until the rice and dal are soft and slightly creamy.
- Finish with coriander leaves and spring onion.
Stir-Fry
- Heat oil in a pan over medium heat.
- Add mushrooms and sauté until lightly browned.
- Add remaining veg and stir-fry for 2–3 minutes until just tender.
- Season with salt and pepper.
Assemble the components in a bowl and enjoy.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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