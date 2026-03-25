Nutritionist shares custard and veggie rice bowl recipe loaded with 22g protein and only 255 cal

Eating healthy involves getting the necessary macro- and micronutrients through our daily meals, regardless of the diet we follow. However, sometimes when we crave comfort foods that are easy to make, it becomes difficult to meet our macro goals, especially getting protein for vegetarians. Aathira Sethumadhavan's protein custard and veggie rice bowl is low in calories but high on comfort. (@aathirasethumadhavan/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on March 21, nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan shared the recipe for her signature protein custard and veggie rice bowl that solves just that.

“Sometimes being someone’s light in a difficult time can be as simple as a comforting meal. And a bowl of this savoury paneer and pumpkin custard with lightly cooked veggies and garlic moong dal fried rice is a great example of showing that comfort,” she wrote in the caption.

The dish provides 22 grams of protein in each serving, along with 12 grams of carbohydrates, 12 grams of fat and just 255 calories. The quantities of ingredients listed below are for two servings.