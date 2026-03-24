Chef Kunal Kapoor shares khoya halwa recipe he ‘absolutely loves’: See step-by-step preparation

“Khoya Halwa is one of those desserts I always find myself going back to; it’s warm, rich, and just so comforting. I absolutely love having this soft, melt-in-the-mouth halwa, especially when you’re craving something indulgent yet simple, and I’m so excited to share this easy, comforting recipe with you.”

Taking to Instagram on March 23, he shared his signature recipe for khoya ka halwa, an easy yet deliciously addictive recipe that primarily uses only two ingredients, khoya and sugar syrup. The celebrity chef described the dish in the caption, writing:

It is day six of Navratri , and festivities are in full swing. Sweets play an important part in the occasion, and it is understandable to feel overwhelmed with all the options at hand. However, if one chooses to whip up something at home for the celebrations, Masterchef India judge Kunal Kapur is here to help.

The detailed recipe is presented as follows.

Ingredients for khoya halwa Khoya - 500 gm

Water - 1 cup

Sugar - 2 tbsp (for sugar syrup)

Sugar - 2 tbsp

Ghee - 1 tbsp

Cardamom powder - ¾ tsp

Nutmeg powder - ½ tsp

Dry fruits, chopped - handful Method of preparation Step 1: In a pan, add water and 2 tbsp sugar. Let it heat until the sugar dissolves completely. Keep this light sugar syrup aside.

Step 2: Heat ghee in a heavy-bottom pan. Add the khoya and cook on low to medium heat, stirring continuously so it doesn’t stick or burn. Cook until it softens, turns slightly golden, and releases a rich aroma.

Step 3: Add the prepared sugar syrup to the khoya and mix well. Let it cook for a few minutes until everything comes together and thickens.

Step 4: Add the remaining 2 tbsp sugar, cardamom powder, and nutmeg powder. Mix well and cook for another 2–3 minutes.

Step 5: Add chopped dry fruits, give it a final mix, and cook till the halwa reaches a soft, melt-in-the-mouth consistency. Serve warm.

More about Kunal Kapur Kunal Kapur was born in a Punjabi family in New Delhi and has become one of the most recognisable faces in the Indian culinary scene. He has his own establishments across the country and is a popular television personality, having hosted many food programs such as MasterChef India, Thalis Of India, My Yellow Table, and Curries Of India, to name a few.

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