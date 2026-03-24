Chef Kunal Kapoor shares khoya halwa recipe he ‘absolutely loves’: See step-by-step preparation
Kunal Kapur's khoya halwa recipe is the sweet indulgence that is addictively delicious and easy to make.
It is day six of Navratri, and festivities are in full swing. Sweets play an important part in the occasion, and it is understandable to feel overwhelmed with all the options at hand. However, if one chooses to whip up something at home for the celebrations, Masterchef India judge Kunal Kapur is here to help.
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Taking to Instagram on March 23, he shared his signature recipe for khoya ka halwa, an easy yet deliciously addictive recipe that primarily uses only two ingredients, khoya and sugar syrup. The celebrity chef described the dish in the caption, writing:
“Khoya Halwa is one of those desserts I always find myself going back to; it’s warm, rich, and just so comforting. I absolutely love having this soft, melt-in-the-mouth halwa, especially when you’re craving something indulgent yet simple, and I’m so excited to share this easy, comforting recipe with you.”
The detailed recipe is presented as follows.
Ingredients for khoya halwa
- Khoya - 500 gm
- Water - 1 cup
- Sugar - 2 tbsp (for sugar syrup)
- Sugar - 2 tbsp
- Ghee - 1 tbsp
- Cardamom powder - ¾ tsp
- Nutmeg powder - ½ tsp
- Dry fruits, chopped - handful
Method of preparation
Step 1: In a pan, add water and 2 tbsp sugar. Let it heat until the sugar dissolves completely. Keep this light sugar syrup aside.
Step 2: Heat ghee in a heavy-bottom pan. Add the khoya and cook on low to medium heat, stirring continuously so it doesn’t stick or burn. Cook until it softens, turns slightly golden, and releases a rich aroma.
Step 3: Add the prepared sugar syrup to the khoya and mix well. Let it cook for a few minutes until everything comes together and thickens.
Step 4: Add the remaining 2 tbsp sugar, cardamom powder, and nutmeg powder. Mix well and cook for another 2–3 minutes.
Step 5: Add chopped dry fruits, give it a final mix, and cook till the halwa reaches a soft, melt-in-the-mouth consistency. Serve warm.
More about Kunal Kapur
Kunal Kapur was born in a Punjabi family in New Delhi and has become one of the most recognisable faces in the Indian culinary scene. He has his own establishments across the country and is a popular television personality, having hosted many food programs such as MasterChef India, Thalis Of India, My Yellow Table, and Curries Of India, to name a few.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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