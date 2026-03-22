Fitness influencer shares savoury veg French toast recipe loaded with 35g protein: Step-by-step guide
The vegetarian French toast by Vanshika Khurana is the perfect savoury breakfast to indulge in to meet the protein goal in the morning.
French toast is one of the most comforting breakfast foods across the globe. It is traditionally made of bread, eggs and milk, fried in butter and topped with maple syrup or powdered sugar, making it a sweet delight. While it is divine to gorge on, when it comes to healthy eating, it does not really top the list.
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To turn the tables around, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana took to Instagram on March 18 and shared her own take on the dish, making it savoury as well as completely vegetarian.
This recipe is for the desi palate, and uses herbs and spices common in the kitchen to make it a flavour-bomb. It has no added sugar, as well as uses a tiny amount of oil instead of butter, limiting both carbs and fats. According to Vanshika, the dish is loaded with 35 grams of protein and 465 calories in each serving. The detailed recipe is as follows.
Ingredients for savoury veg French toast
- 2 slices of double protein bread (protein chef)
- 30g of low-fat paneer (milky mist)
- 80g of Greek yoghurt (epigamia)
- ¼ cup of besan
- ½ cube of cheese (grated)
- Handful of spinach, finely chopped
- small onion, sliced
- 1 tsp of Schezwan chutney
- ¼ tsp of turmeric powder
- Chilli flakes, to taste
- Mixed herbs, to taste
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- ¼ cup of water (to adjust batter)
- Oil spray (for cooking)
Method of preparation
- Prepare the batter: In a bowl, mix besan, Greek yoghurt, chopped onion, spinach, turmeric, chilli flakes, mixed herbs, salt, pepper and water to form a thick batter.
- Dip the bread: Dip both slices of bread into the batter so they are coated well.
- Cook the toast: Heat a pan, spray a little oil and cook the coated bread on both sides until golden and slightly crisp.
- Add the protein topping: Spread the crumbled paneer over the toast and cook that side until it is toasted, and then sprinkle the grated cheese on top.
- Melt the cheese: Cover the pan and cook for 2 minutes until the cheese melts.
- Final touch: Drizzle Schezwan chutney on top, slice and serve hot.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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