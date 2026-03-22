Fitness influencer shares savoury veg French toast recipe loaded with 35g protein: Step-by-step guide

French toast is one of the most comforting breakfast foods across the globe. It is traditionally made of bread, eggs and milk, fried in butter and topped with maple syrup or powdered sugar, making it a sweet delight. While it is divine to gorge on, when it comes to healthy eating, it does not really top the list. Vanshika Khurana's take on French toast is completely vegetarian. (@fit.khurana/Instagram)

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To turn the tables around, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana took to Instagram on March 18 and shared her own take on the dish, making it savoury as well as completely vegetarian.

This recipe is for the desi palate, and uses herbs and spices common in the kitchen to make it a flavour-bomb. It has no added sugar, as well as uses a tiny amount of oil instead of butter, limiting both carbs and fats. According to Vanshika, the dish is loaded with 35 grams of protein and 465 calories in each serving. The detailed recipe is as follows.