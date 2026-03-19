Do protein shakes boost or harm sperm count in men? IVF specialist explains what's safe and what's not

As awareness around the importance of protein in diets has increased, so has the consumption of protein powders in the form of protein shakes. While these products offer an energy and muscle boost, it is important to be vary of the quality. Protein supplements which contain harmful substances like added steroids and heavy metals, can decrease sperm count, reduce movement, and harm sperm health, especially with long-term, excessive use, says a fertility xpert. Do protein shakes affect male fertility? (Shutterstock)

Common contaminants include stanozolol, methandienone, and boldenone, which can be present in protein powders and pre-workout drinks. These steroids can also lead to liver damage and hormonal issues. "Male fertility is influenced by several interconnected factors, including hormonal balance, metabolic health, nutritional adequacy, stress levels, and lifestyle habits", Gynaecologist Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO, Indira IVF Hospital Limited, tells Health Shots. Protein is one component within this broader framework.

Is protein essential for sperm production? Protein is for cellular repair, enzyme activity, and hormone synthesis. “The process of sperm production, known as spermatogenesis, is energy-intensive and dependent on overall nutritional sufficiency," says the doctor. Inadequate protein intake may compromise overall health, which, in turn, can affect reproductive function.

However, in this context, most men who consume a reasonably balanced diet that includes pulses, dairy, eggs, soy, nuts, or lean meats can meet their daily protein requirements without difficulty. Supplements are often used to bridge perceived gaps or to support higher demands associated with intensive workouts.

What chemicals affect sperm motility? Certain supplements have been found internationally to contain undeclared anabolic steroids or hormone-modulating compounds. These substances can interfere with the body’s natural testosterone production and disrupt the hormonal signals necessary for sperm formation. In such cases, sperm count and motility may be affected.

Consuming very high quantities of protein without adequate intake of antioxidants, fruits, vegetables, and micronutrients may contribute to oxidative stress. “Oxidative stress has been associated with sperm DNA damage and reduced sperm function”, says Dr Murdia. Fertility outcomes depend not on isolated nutrients but on overall dietary quality and metabolic stability.