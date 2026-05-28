UK surgeon shares 4 foods you should keep in your kitchen if you have high LDL cholesterol: Oats, berries and more

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is highlighting four foods worth keeping in your kitchen if you have high cholesterol. In an Instagram video shared on May 28, he explains why these foods can be beneficial when eaten regularly, breaking down how they help lower cholesterol levels in the bloodstream .

High cholesterol , especially elevated LDL or “bad” cholesterol circulating in the bloodstream, can raise concerns about long-term heart health. While medication may be prescribed to help manage cholesterol levels – and should be taken as advised by your doctor – diet can also play an important supporting role. Simple additions to your daily meals can help regulate cholesterol naturally and support overall cardiovascular health.

Berries According to Dr Rajan, berries are rich in polyphenols such as anthocyanins, which act as antioxidants and help protect the lining of blood vessels. They also support increased bile acid production, meaning more cholesterol is drawn from the bloodstream and excreted from the body.

He explains, “Berries are rich in polyphenols, especially things like anthocyanin, which increase the amount of bile acids formed, which then means more cholesterol is excreted. These polyphenols also act as antioxidants, which can actually help the lining of the blood vessels. And the polyphenols also limit the amount of LDL oxidation, which is bad cholesterol.”

Seeds Seeds contain healthy fats that help reduce cholesterol absorption in the intestines, which in turn lowers fat synthesis in the liver. Dr Rajan states, “Seeds – these have healthy fats, which reduce intestinal cholesterol absorption and reduce liver fat synthesis.”

Beans and lentils Beans and lentils contain fermentable fibre that produces short-chain fatty acids in the intestines, which can help reduce cholesterol synthesis in the liver. They are also rich in plant protein, which supports the excretion of LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, from the body.

Dr Rajan highlights, “Beans and lentils – these contain fermentable fibres, which maximise short-chain fatty acid production, which actually down-regulates liver cholesterol synthesis. They're also rich in plant proteins, which actually increases LDL receptor activity, which means more LDL clearance.”

Oats The surgeon highlights that oats are rich in beta-glucan, a prebiotic fibre known to help lower cholesterol in the bloodstream. This soluble fibre forms a gel-like substance that binds to bile acids and helps remove them from the body. As a result, the body draws more cholesterol from the bloodstream to produce more bile acids.

Dr Rajan notes, “Oats – these are rich in the prebiotic fibre beta-glucan, which is one of the most studied prebiotics for cholesterol reduction. These form a viscous soluble gel that binds to bile acids and excretes them and forces your body to pull more LDL cholesterol out of circulation to make even more bile.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.