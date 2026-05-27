Gurugram gastroenterologist answers Indians' 10 burning questions on bloating, ghee, rajma, chai, acidity and more

In an era when health information is often overwhelming and contradictory, HT Lifestyle has launched a reader-centric initiative to cut through the noise: HT Health Talk. Every week, we invite our readers to share their most pressing medical concerns. We then take those questions directly to the country’s leading medical specialists to provide clarity, comfort, and clinically-backed solutions. Also read | HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage migraine Is your daily 'kadak chai' actually causing that midday burn? In our latest HT Health Talk, we took your questions about bloating and gut health to a doctor. (Unsplash)

This week, we address concerns about bloating, acidity, and the unique digestive challenges posed by the Indian lifestyle: from why do favourites like rajma (kidney beans) and urad dal (black gram) cause more distress than others, to is the achaar jar hurting your stomach?

Below, Dr Pawan Rawal, senior director of gastroenterology at Medanta, Gurugram, breaks down the science behind your gut health.

1. How does the common Indian practice of consuming milk-based chai on an empty stomach or immediately after a meal affect gastric issues? Milk-based chai can affect people differently depending on their digestive health. Drinking strong tea on an empty stomach may increase acid production and cause symptoms such as acidity, nausea, or discomfort in sensitive individuals. The caffeine and tannins in tea can sometimes irritate the stomach lining or contribute to reflux symptoms. Consuming chai immediately after a meal is generally not harmful, but excessive tea intake may interfere with the absorption of certain nutrients such as iron. People with frequent acidity or reflux may benefit from limiting strong tea, especially on an empty stomach.

2. In Indian cuisine, is the acidity usually triggered by spicy food, or is it more frequently caused by the high fat content (ghee/oil) used in gravies and tempering? While spicy foods are often blamed for acidity, medical evidence suggests that high-fat meals are more likely to trigger acid reflux in many individuals. Foods rich in oil, ghee, butter, or cream can slow stomach emptying and increase the likelihood of acid moving back into the food pipe. Spices may worsen symptoms in people who are already sensitive, but they are not the primary cause for everyone. The overall meal composition, portion size, eating speed, and individual tolerance usually play a larger role than spice levels alone.

3. Why do specific legumes like rajma (kidney beans) and urad dal (black gram) cause more bloating than others, and what is the medical consensus on traditional soaking methods to reduce this? Rajma and urad dal contain higher amounts of complex carbohydrates known as oligosaccharides, which are not completely digested in the small intestine. These carbohydrates are fermented by gut bacteria in the colon, producing gas and causing bloating in some people. Traditional soaking methods have scientific support because soaking and discarding the soaking water can reduce some of these gas-producing compounds. Proper cooking further improves digestibility. Gradually increasing legume intake and maintaining a diverse, balanced diet can also help the digestive system adapt over time.

4. How common is lactose intolerance in the Indian adult population, and can the frequent consumption of curd or buttermilk actually help or hinder those with chronic acidity? Lactose intolerance is relatively common among Indian adults, with studies suggesting that a significant proportion of the population has some degree of reduced lactose digestion. However, tolerance levels vary widely between individuals. Fermented dairy products such as curd and buttermilk are often better tolerated because beneficial bacteria partially break down lactose during fermentation. For many people, these foods can support digestion and gut health. However, individuals with severe lactose intolerance, reflux, or dairy sensitivity may still experience symptoms and should assess their personal tolerance.