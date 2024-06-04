Lose weight with Rajma in summer: Cool ways to have it; amazing benefits for heart and gut

Rajma, the queen of beans as well as all comfort foods, not just has an unmatchable taste, but also offers wonderful benefits for your health. The reddish brown kidney beans are popular in other parts of the world too and are commonly used in a variety of recipes from soup, salad, cutlets to curries. A native of Mexico, Rajma was introduced in Asia and Africa by Spanish and Portuguese traders. (Also read: 6 protein-rich pulses that are perfect for summer season; creative ways to eat them) Rajma can be enjoyed in salads, chaat, soups, and other gut-friendly dishes in summer.(Shutterstock)

Rajma-Chawal is a popular kidney beans recipe that has even found approval globally. No wonder it is relished both as street and gourmet food. Rajma is high in soluble fibre and can help lower cholesterol and support weight loss. One of the best sources of plant-based protein, it is packed with nutrients such as iron, potassium, magnesium, and folate.

Rajma, though considered a little heavy to digest due to its high fibre content, can be enjoyed in salads, chaat, soups, and other gut-friendly dishes in summer. Make sure to soak rajma overnight to get rid of its anti-nutrients and cook it well so that it becomes soft and more palatable. Eating rajma in summer can ensure that you get enough protein during the season.

"Rajma or kidney beans are one of the most popular meals in North India which is also protein-filled. For many, savouring rajma and rice is a part of their staple food. But more than just its taste, several other benefits make Rajma a truly wonderful food to have," says Dr Srikanth HS, Senior Naturopath, Jindal Naturecure Institute.

Benefits of Rajma

Dr Srikanth shares benefits of Rajma for heart health and weight management.

1. Filled with protein: Rajma (kidney beans) is an excellent source of plant-based protein, which is essential for muscle building and repair.

2. High in fibre: It contains a high amount of dietary fibre that aids in digestion, helps maintain bowel health, and can prevent constipation.

3. Nutrient-dense: Rajma is packed with essential nutrients such as iron, potassium, magnesium, and folate, which support overall health and well-being.

4. Heart health: The fibre, antioxidants, and magnesium in rajma contribute to heart health by lowering cholesterol levels and reducing blood pressure.

5. Weight management: Due to their high protein and fibre content, kidney beans help in keeping you fuller for longer, which can aid in weight management by reducing overall calorie intake.

Ways to eat rajma during summer

1. Rajma salad: Mix steamed rajma with fresh vegetables like cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Add a light dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper for a refreshing summer salad.

2. Rajma chaat: Prepare a chaat with steamed rajma, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, coriander leaves, and a tangy tamarind or mint chutney. Sprinkle some chaat masala on top for extra flavour.

3. Rajma wraps: Use whole wheat tortillas or chapatis to make wraps filled with a mixture of cooked seasoned rajma, lettuce, vegetables, tomatoes, and a light yogurt-based sauce.

4. Rajma stuffed bell peppers: Hollow out bell peppers and stuff them with a mixture of boiled rajma, cooked quinoa or rice, corn, and your favourite herbs and spices and bake. Serve warm or at room temperature as a light and filling summer meal.

These methods help keep meals light and refreshing while still providing the nutritional benefits of rajma.