Gastroenterologist shares how to make naturally probiotic pickles at home, and why they are better than store-bought

Probiotics are live microorganisms that have beneficial effects on the health of the host organism. The ones that we take in as part of our regular diet, through foods or supplements, are known to support gut health. Pickles are a natural source of probiotics. (Pexel)

Taking to Instagram on April 5, Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic and nutritional health, noted that pickles are an excellent source of the said probiotics.

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However, the ones that are typically available in stores have a brine that has vinegar in it, which can often kill off the beneficial microorganisms. So there are two ways to get the benefits of probiotics from pickles.

“First is either buying them without vinegar, which are pretty easy to find, but they can get expensive. Or, you can ferment them yourself at home. This takes a little bit more time and effort, but it saves a lot of money, and you know what is going into your gut,” noted Dr Salhab.

Pickle juice not only helps with acid reflux but also with regular indigestion. The only thing that one needs to watch out for is the salt intake, as pickles can contain a lot of it. However, fermented pickles are still one of the best ways to get natural probiotics, noted Dr Salhab, and he shared the recipe for making them at home in the caption of his post.

“Use a fermentation crock or an airlock jar for best results. A regular mason jar also works, but if you use a standard lid, you must loosen it daily to release gas (or it can explode),” he cautioned.