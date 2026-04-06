Gastroenterologist shares how to make naturally probiotic pickles at home, and why they are better than store-bought
Pickles are rich in probiotics, but the ones with vinegar found in stores kill off the beneficial microorganisms. Dr Salhab shares recipe to make it at home.
Probiotics are live microorganisms that have beneficial effects on the health of the host organism. The ones that we take in as part of our regular diet, through foods or supplements, are known to support gut health.
Taking to Instagram on April 5, Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic and nutritional health, noted that pickles are an excellent source of the said probiotics.
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However, the ones that are typically available in stores have a brine that has vinegar in it, which can often kill off the beneficial microorganisms. So there are two ways to get the benefits of probiotics from pickles.
“First is either buying them without vinegar, which are pretty easy to find, but they can get expensive. Or, you can ferment them yourself at home. This takes a little bit more time and effort, but it saves a lot of money, and you know what is going into your gut,” noted Dr Salhab.
Pickle juice not only helps with acid reflux but also with regular indigestion. The only thing that one needs to watch out for is the salt intake, as pickles can contain a lot of it. However, fermented pickles are still one of the best ways to get natural probiotics, noted Dr Salhab, and he shared the recipe for making them at home in the caption of his post.
“Use a fermentation crock or an airlock jar for best results. A regular mason jar also works, but if you use a standard lid, you must loosen it daily to release gas (or it can explode),” he cautioned.
Ingredients to make probiotic pickles at home
- 2 lbs pickling cucumbers, ideally Kirby cucumbers.
- 4 cups filtered or dechlorinated water.
- About 2 tbsp non-iodised salt per 4 cups water, or enough to make a roughly 3.5 percent brine.
- 4 to 6 garlic cloves, crushed.
- Fresh dill or 1 tsp dill seed.
- 1 tsp mustard seed.
- 1 tsp whole peppercorns.
- Red pepper flakes, optional.
- 1 grape leaf, or another tannin source if you want extra crunch.
Method of preparation
- Trim a thin slice from the blossom end of each cucumber.
- Dissolve the salt in room-temperature water until fully mixed.
- Put garlic, dill, and spices in the jar first, then pack in the cucumbers tightly. Leave about one inch of headspace.
- Pour in brine until the cucumbers are fully submerged. Weigh them down if needed so none float above the brine.
- Cover with an airlock lid, or use a regular lid and burp daily.
- Ferment at room temperature until sour to taste, usually about five to fourteen days, depending on temperature and preference.
- Move to the refrigerator once they taste right. Keep the pickles submerged in brine and tightly covered.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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