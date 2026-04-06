Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares the morning routine he follows on off-days for overall health
Maintaining a healthy morning routine can set the tone for the entire day! Dr London shares what he does on his off-days to keep his overall health in check.
When it comes to health, it’s rarely about one-off efforts or quick fixes – consistency is what truly makes the difference. Habits like waking up early, getting in a workout, and soaking up morning sunlight are undeniably beneficial, but their real impact lies in practising them day after day. A well-structured morning routine, in particular, can set the tone for everything that follows, shaping your energy levels, focus, and overall wellbeing.
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Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, has shared a glimpse into the morning routine he follows on his days off. In an Instagram video posted on April 4, he emphasised that even on holidays or vacations, he prioritises waking up early, stepping outdoors, breaking a sweat, and keeping his body in motion to support overall wellbeing.
Wake up early + coffee
Dr London makes it a priority to wake up early – at 4:30 am – even on off days and vacations, treating consistency as a non-negotiable part of his routine. He follows this ritual with a steaming cup of coffee, easing into the day with a moment of calm before the pace picks up.
He notes, “Even on vacation, I typically get up pretty early. Start with a cup of coffee. Seems to taste better on a day off.”
Walk in the woods
Highlighting the importance of prioritising early morning sunlight, the heart surgeon steps out for a walk in the woods after his cup of coffee, allowing natural light to reset his circadian rhythm. He often brings his dog along, turning it into a mindful bonding moment, before rounding off the session with a bit of hands-on work around the property.
Dr London explains, “I like to prioritise early morning sunlight when I can. So, I get outside, get into the woods, and go for a walk. There's nothing more magical than listening to the woods come alive. And my boy Timbo actually gets to be a dog. Get some work done around the property early, so that's behind me.”
Workout session
After his early morning walk, Dr London heads back home for a quick warm-up run before diving into a full-body workout. His routine is deliberately intense and functional, featuring push-ups, air squats, kettlebell swings, leg raises, and ball slams. To build both strength and endurance, he alternates with a five-round run in the heat. After his session, he prioritises recovery by rehydrating with electrolytes, helping restore fluid balance.
He explains, “I head back to the house for a quick warm-up run before a full body workout with my youngest son. We hit push-ups, air squats, kettlebell swings, leg raises, and ball slams with a run in between. Five rounds in the South Georgia heat. Rehydrate with some electrolytes.”
Sauna session
The heart surgeon rounds off his morning routine with a session in the sauna, a ritual he swears by for post-workout recovery. Beyond easing muscle fatigue and promoting circulation and overall cardiovascular wellness, he highlights its broader health benefits. For him, it also doubles as a rare pocket of stillness – a quiet moment to unwind, reset, and reflect before the day begins.
Dr London notes, “Finish it off with a sauna session. Sauna is an awesome way to recover. It's time to think as well as all of the health benefits. And that's a day off in the country with a heart surgeon.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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