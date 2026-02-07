Malaika Arora in her 50s shows how to get a ‘flatter belly’ with 5 effective kettlebell exercises: Watch

She adds that side swings can work wonders for the waistline . “If you can stick to 80 kettlebell side swings every day, your love handles will disappear,” Malaika notes, emphasising how rotational movements help tone the obliques.

Sharing the benefits of sticking to a kettlebell routine, Malaika explains, “If you can stick to 80 kettlebell swings every day, your beer belly will become flatter and flatter.” According to her, this move is especially effective for engaging the core while also boosting overall fat burn.

Malaika Arora is often seen as someone who’s defying age. Well into her fifties, she continues to flaunt a fit, toned physique, motivating fitness lovers across generations. The former VJ and reality TV judge regularly gives her Instagram followers a peek into her workout sessions and lifestyle habits. In her February 7 Instagram post, she shares 5 effective kettlebell movements for a full-body workout. (Also read: Fitness coach explains how Indians’ ‘breakfast to dinner like a king’ habit can easily cross 4,000 calories daily )

Which kettlebell moves target legs, arms and shoulders Lower-body strength is equally important, and Malaika points to deadlifts as a must-do. “If you can stick to 80 kettlebell deadlifts every day, your legs and glutes will become firmer, and you won’t have chafing when you walk,” she shares, highlighting how the exercise improves strength, stability and mobility.

For upper-body toning, Malaika recommends kettlebell pulls. “If you can stick to 80 kettlebell pulls every day, your arms will become tighter and you’ll have beautiful, straight shoulders,” she says, underlining how the move helps improve posture while sculpting the arms and shoulders.

Malaika’s approach focuses on consistency rather than extreme workouts, making kettlebell training an accessible full-body option for those looking to build strength, improve muscle tone and work towards a flatter belly over time.

On the work front Malaika Arora is an Indian actress, dancer, model and television personality best known for her work in Hindi films. She began her career as a VJ on shows like Club MTV before moving into modelling and music videos such as Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha. She rose to fame with the iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se and recently featured in a dance number in the Diwali release Thamela.

