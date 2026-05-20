Should you drink water during meals? Gastroenterologist reveals if it is an unhealthy habit

In between eating meals, many people are in the habit of drinking water. This habit is common and fairly widespread across many households. But is there actually any health benefits to it, or could it quietly affect digestion in ways people do not realise? From claims about better chewability to concerns over bloating and acidity, this regular practice sure draws mixed reactions. Let's break this habit down and closely assess whether sipping water during meals actually helps digestion or backfires. Know how should you drink water in between meals. (Unsplash)

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The answer is far more nuanced and cannot be reduced to a black-and-white, absolutist approach. To better understand whether sipping water between bites is a healthy habit or a digestion mistake, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Rubal Gupta, additional director of gastroenterology at Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, who addressed common doubts surrounding the practice of drinking water in between meals and guided on dispelling the myths with her insights.

Benefits of sipping water between meals Note the term used here is ‘sip,' not chugging down large amounts of water. According to the gastroentrologist, sipping small amounts of water during meals can actually offer certain benefits. She explained that it helps soften food, makes swallowing easier, and may support digestion by helping food move smoothly through the stomach and intestines. Similarly, when eating dry or high-fibre foods, sipping water can make the meal easier and more comfortable to consume. It may also help manage satiety, because drinking small amounts of water between bites can reduce chances of overeating.

Does water dilute digestive juices? There is a common doubt that when one drinks water during meals, it ‘dilutes’ stomach acid and digestive enzymes, making digesting weaker or slower.

Dr Gupta explained why this is not true. “There’s little evidence that normal amounts of water during meals significantly weaken stomach acid or digestive enzymes in healthy people. Your body adjusts digestive secretions naturally.”

It tells that body is actually adaptive, and in healthy people, sipping little bit water does not interfere with digestion.