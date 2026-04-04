Tip of the day: Bengaluru surgeon warns never ignore acidity, it can be fatal

According to him, what patients often 'brush aside' as lifestyle-related problems can progress silently. Dr Shellagi warned: “Persistent symptoms should never be ignored. What seems like acidity could actually be a structural or functional issue that requires timely diagnosis and intervention.”

While many people treat indigestion as a lifestyle quirk, Dr Shellagi highlighted that frequency and impact are the primary red flags. "Occasional episodes of acidity might not raise concern. Nevertheless, however persistent these episodes or situations where there is an effect of acidity on day-to-day activities , they could lead to some more serious issues in the gastrointestinal system or the heart," he explained.

"For most, it is an occasional inconvenience, such as a burning feeling after an overindulgent meal, dismissed with over-the-counter remedies," Dr Shellagi shared. However, what if the 'routine' acidity really indicates a serious problem in the body? Doctors are seeing more and more patients who have been ignoring vague symptoms, he added. The result? "Severe medical conditions occurred because they were not seen soon enough for treatment," Dr Shellagi said.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nikhil Shellagi, consultant, surgical gastroenterology and robotic surgery, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, Bengaluru, cautioned that the habit of dismissing gastric distress with over-the-counter (OTC) meds is masking a growing health crisis.

That burning sensation after a heavy meal might feel like a minor inconvenience. Still, a specialist is issuing a stern warning: ignoring persistent acidity can lead to life-threatening multi-system organ failure. Also read | Nutritionist shares 5 foods and drinks to reduce chronic acidity: Ginger water to oatmeal

A case study in escalation According to Dr Shellagi, the case of a 68-year-old resident of Hassan illustrated the dangers of delayed care: after years of managing what he thought was routine discomfort — nausea, vomiting, and headaches — his condition took a terrifying turn.

"Years later, the symptoms returned, this time more persistent and difficult to ignore," Dr Shellagi shared. "What began as abdominal pain gradually spread toward the centre of his chest... When he was brought to Manipal Hospital Whitefield for evaluation, doctors discovered a far more serious condition. His heart rate had dropped to just 40 beats per minute... significantly increasing the risk of cardiac arrest," he added.

The diagnosis was a hiatus hernia, where the stomach had physically migrated into the chest cavity, pressing against the heart. Because the patient had waited so long, he was too weak for immediate surgery. “Since the patient was malnourished and had multiple health issues, his condition needed to be optimised before surgery,” Dr Shellagi explained.

After a multi-disciplinary effort involving a pacemaker and tube feeding, the patient underwent robotic-assisted redo surgery. Dr Shellagi noted the success: "The surgery has resulted in the restoration of normal anatomy with great precision... His case highlights how something that begins as 'acidity' can escalate into a serious, multi-system condition when ignored."

Red flags and preventative measures Dr Shellagi urged the public to monitor for specific 'warning signs' that require immediate professional consultation:

⦿ Persistent acidity that doesn't respond to medication.

⦿ Chest pain that is not related to physical exertion.

⦿ Sudden weight loss or loss of appetite.

⦿ Frequent regurgitation or difficulty swallowing.

To mitigate risks, Dr Shellagi suggested that lifestyle modifications are the first line of defence. "Following appropriate lifestyle changes can drastically lower your chance of developing any gastrointestinal illness," he said. Recommendations include eating smaller meals, avoiding lying down immediately after eating, and strictly avoiding long-term self-medication.

The final advice: don't wait The message from Dr Shellagi was clear: time is the most critical factor in recovery. "If symptoms persist beyond a few weeks or OTC medications stop providing relief, it is important to consult a doctor," Dr Shellagi concluded, adding, "Early diagnosis not only makes the treatment easier but also rules out the possibility of impending complications, which otherwise could have turned fatal."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.