Do you have a sensitive stomach? Gastroentrologist shares warning signs when it can be a serious medical condition

Often, digestive discomfort after heavy or spicy meals is brushed off as normal. You may feel bloated, uneasy, or suddenly need to rush to the restroom, excusing yourself because of a ‘sensitive stomach’ which is prone to getting upset over eating anything heavy. Know when your sensitive stomach can be serious. (Picture credit: Freepik)

But it is not just about low spice tolerance. A frequently upset stomach may also indicate an underlying digestive concern that goes beyond occasional indigestion.

We spoke to Dr Gyanranjan Rout, consultant - medical gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, to gain clarity on the concept of a ‘sensitive stomach.' He explained that many people use this term when they experience abdominal discomfort or feel the need to use the restroom immediately after eating. However, he cautioned that this should not be normalised if it happens frequently, as persistent symptoms may indicate an underlying digestive issue and can develop into a chronic condition if left unaddressed.

What does a sensitive stomach feel like? A sensitive stomach can manifest through a range of symptoms. The gastroentrologist identified gas, bloating, stomach pain, diarrhoea, constipation and heartburn.



For some, the discomfort appears after eating specific trigger foods, while for others, symptoms may continue throughout the day despite the meals. But here's the thing you may overlook: occasional digestive upset is understandable, but frequent or recurring symptoms suggest something that requires closer attention for modification or medical intervention.

When can senstive stomach be a medical condition? A ‘sensitive stomach’ may sound like a casual saying, but if the symptoms are recurring, it is important to get them assessed. In fact, if the symptoms keep coming back, the gastroentrologist noted they could indicate conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, acid reflux, food intolerances, or gut inflammation disorders.

He shared a few examples: “A person who becomes ill after consuming milk experiences lactose intolerance because their body fails to handle lactose digestion. Regular heartburn episodes indicate the presence of acid reflux disease instead of being a result of consuming spicy foods.”

Role of stress and lifestyle Dr Gyanranjan Rout shared that stress and lifestyle habits can significantly disrupt digestion. Symptoms often worsen on stressful or busy days. Similarly, other factors like irregular meals, poor sleep, low-fibre diets, excessive caffeine, and spicy foods can make stomach issues more frequent and severe.