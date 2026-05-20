Fitness trainer says not every bigger tummy is belly fat; shares signs of bloating, poor digestion and core pressure

She further stressed that quick fixes rarely work in the long run. “But the answer is not starving, crunches, detox drinks or random workouts . You need to understand what your body actually needs, nutrition, strength, steps, digestion, core rehab, or all of it together,” she added.

“Not every belly is belly fat. Sometimes it’s bloating. Sometimes it’s posture. Sometimes it’s constipation. Sometimes it’s core pressure. Sometimes it’s diastasis. And sometimes, yes, it’s fat loss,” Zoe wrote in the caption of her post.

Is your tummy looking bigger by the end of the day, or does it feel firm and uncomfortable after meals? What seems like stubborn belly fat could actually be bloating. Fitness trainer shares in her May 13 Instagram post easy ways to tell the difference between bloating and belly fat, from how your stomach feels to when the swelling appears, helping you better understand what your body is signalling. (Also read: Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer shares how to get ‘toned arms in a short time’ with high intensity Tabata workout. Watch )

How to tell if it’s bloating or belly fat In her video, Zoe shared a simple checklist to help women understand whether they are dealing with bloating or belly fat. According to her, if the belly feels flatter in the morning but looks bigger by night, it is “likely bloating/pressure.” She also pointed out that a “hard, tight stomach after meals” may signal a digestion issue.

The fitness trainer explained that if the “belly domes during exercise,” it could indicate a core pressure issue. She also noted that a “lower belly pouch postpartum” may not always be fat and can result from “fascia, skin, posture, fat, or all.”

Signs you should not ignore Zoe advised women to pay attention to other signs too. “Painful bloating = check with a doctor,” she said, adding that constipation can also make the belly appear bigger. She further warned that “eating too fast = bloating worsens,” while “low protein + high carb meals = increases hunger and cravings.”

Her post struck a chord online for highlighting how body changes are often more complex than simply gaining fat, encouraging women to focus on understanding their bodies instead of chasing quick fixes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.