Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer shares how to get ‘toned arms in a short time’ with high intensity Tabata workout. Watch

High-intensity interval training continues to be one of the most effective ways to build strength and burn fat in less time. Among its variations, Tabata training stands out for its short, intense bursts of exercise followed by brief rest periods, helping improve endurance, strength, and muscle tone efficiently. Vinod Channa reveals an effective 4-minute Tabata workout for arms. (Instagram)

Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has guided Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani in their fitness journeys, explains in his May 16 Instagram post why this method works so effectively. (Also read: Chiranjeevi at 70 impresses internet with high-energy workout routine ahead of Mega 158, fans say 'legend never rests’ )

High-intensity Tabata workout for toned arms “Toned Arms in Short Time? Possible… but only if you survive these deadly 4 minutes. This TABATA workout follows the classic 20 sec ON / 10 sec OFF rule with 4 intense exercises designed to fire up your arms, burn fat, and test your endurance at the same time,” Vinod wrote in his post.

He further added, “Sounds easy until the timer starts.”

To begin the routine, Vinod recommends just a few basic essentials: a mat, a pair of dumbbells suited to one’s fitness level, and most importantly, the mindset to not quit halfway through.