Chiranjeevi at 70 impresses internet with high-energy workout routine ahead of Mega 158, fans say 'legend never rests’

The video highlights his upper-body focused training, where he can be seen working with dumbbells and barbells to enhance muscle strength and definition in his arms, shoulders, and chest. He also incorporates resistance band exercises aimed at improving flexibility, stability, and overall strength, particularly as part of recovery and conditioning following a minor shoulder surgery.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Every day is another opportunity to push beyond limits... Charged up and excited for another memorable journey with my dear @dirbobby for #Mega158. Opening Ceremony on May 21st.”

In the 52-second clip, Chiranjeevi is seen powering through a series of challenging gym exercises with remarkable energy and focus. From rope drills to strength training routines, the actor appears fully committed to building stamina and muscle strength for his on-screen role. (Also read: Gastroenterologist explains what colon cancer really looks like inside the body; shares early signs most people miss )

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi has given fans a glimpse of his disciplined fitness regime as he prepares for his upcoming film Mega 158, directed by Bobby Kolli. The actor shared an intense workout video on X on May 17, showcasing his dedication and physical transformation ahead of the project.

Additionally, Chiranjeevi is seen using cable machines and pulley systems for controlled resistance workouts that help with precise muscle engagement and upper-body conditioning. The routine reflects a well-structured fitness plan designed to improve endurance, power, and agility.

The actor’s intense training session offers a glimpse into his preparation for the film, underlining his commitment to achieving a high-energy, action-ready “mass look” for Mega 158.

How internet reacted His clip quickly garnered attention online, with fans flooding the comments section with praise for his discipline and energy. “The dedication at this age is next level,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Thy name is Discipline and Hardwork! Always an inspiration.”

A third simply summed up the sentiment, saying, “Boss hitting the gym hard.” “Legend never rests. At 70, you’re out here setting the bar higher than most in their 30s. Boss! This level of dedication is pure inspiration,” read another comment.

Many were also stunned by his fitness at this age, with one user writing, “Can’t believe he is 70 years old,” while another added, “You are the inspiration to the youth.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.