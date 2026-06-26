Bored of chia seeds? Nutritionist shares 3 high-fibre alternatives to try out depending on your gut health goals

Chia seeds have become a staple in smoothies, puddings and breakfast bowls, earning their reputation as a go-to source of fibre. But they are far from the only option. If you're looking to add more variety to your diet, have grown tired of eating the same ingredient every day, or find that chia seeds don't quite agree with your digestive system, there are several other fibre-rich alternatives worth exploring, each with its own unique health benefits. Read more to find out three fibre-rich options to add to your diet. (Unsplash)

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Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, is highlighting lesser-known fibre-rich alternatives to chia seeds that may offer unique benefits depending on your digestive health and wellness goals. In an Instagram video shared on June 24, the nutritionist explains, “Think chia seeds are the only super-fiber out there? Think again. While chia seeds are great, your body might need something a little different depending on your gut health goals. Here is how three common power-seeds stack up against chia seeds.”