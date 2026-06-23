From fatty liver to low immunity: Nutritionist shares 9 vegetables that can help manage different health issues

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, has shared nine nutrient-rich vegetables that she recommends for addressing a range of health concerns, from fighting infections to supporting healthy blood sugar and blood pressure levels. In an Instagram video shared on June 2, the nutritionist highlights, “Don’t let your doctor prescribe you medicines before you try these vegetables for your health concerns. Right vegetables at the right time can cure almost all your illness and health problems. Here is why these nine superfoods work for your body.”

The saying “food is medicine” has endured for centuries for good reason. The foods you eat provide the nutrients your body needs to carry out essential functions, protect against disease, and support overall wellbeing. A balanced diet rich in whole foods, especially fruits and vegetables, can play a powerful role in maintaining health and addressing certain health concerns naturally.

1. Cauliflower for fatty liver According to Khushi, cauliflower contains compounds that support the liver's natural detoxification process, helping it eliminate waste more efficiently and reduce fat accumulation in the liver. She explains, “Cauliflower contains indoles and glucosinolates that help the liver detoxify and reduce fat accumulation.”

2. Beetroot for high blood pressure The nutritionist highlights that beetroot is rich in natural nitrates, which support healthy blood flow. The body converts these nitrates into nitric oxide, a compound that helps relax and widen blood vessels, thereby supporting healthy blood pressure levels.

3. Bitter gourd for high blood sugar If your blood sugar levels are high, Khushi recommends adding bitter gourd, or karela, to your diet. According to her, it contains compounds that act like natural insulin and may help improve glucose metabolism and support better blood sugar control. She highlights, “Karela or bitter gourd contains polypeptide-p and charantin, which act like natural insulin to help lower blood glucose levels.”

4. Spinach for low iron levels According to Khushi, spinach is a "powerhouse of iron and folate", two nutrients essential for red blood cell production that can help combat fatigue. She also recommends pairing spinach with a source of vitamin C to enhance absorption of non-haem iron. She explains, “A plant-based powerhouse of iron and folate, essential for building healthy red blood cells and fighting fatigue. Add a squeeze of lemon juice to improve the iron absorption from spinach.”

5. Radish for poor digestion The nutritionist points out that radish is rich in fibre, which helps promote regular bowel movements and supports the smooth passage of waste through the gut. It also contains compounds that stimulate bile flow, aiding fat metabolism and overall digestive health.

6. Carrot for eye support Carrots are rich in a compound that the body converts into vitamin A. According to the nutritionist, this nutrient plays a vital role in maintaining eye health by protecting the surface of the eyes and supporting healthy vision. Khushi notes, “Packed with beta-carotene, which your body converts into vitamin A, the ‘vision vitamin’ that protects the surface of the eye.”

7. Capsicum for low immunity Khushi highlights that capsicum contains even more vitamin C than oranges and is one of the richest sources of this essential nutrient. Vitamin C helps strengthen the immune system and fight infections. She explains, “One of the highest sources of vitamin C (even more than oranges!), which stimulates the production of white blood cells to fight infections.”

8. Amaranth for dull skin The nutritionist emphasises that amaranth, or lal bhaji, is packed with skin-loving nutrients that help combat oxidative stress and promote a naturally healthy glow. She notes, “Lal Bhaji or amaranth is loaded with vitamin C, E, and antioxidants that fight oxidative stress, giving your skin a natural, healthy glow.”

9. Amla for overall health According to Khushi, amla is a true "superfruit", packed with nutrients and containing nearly 20 times more vitamin C than orange juice. She explains, “Amla is a “superfruit” with 20x more vitamin C than orange juice. It supports everything from hair growth to heart health and metabolism.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.