Screen time and fatigue: Lifestyle expert explains importance of digital detox for eye health and better sleep

We often blame screens for our tired eyes, but the real issue may be something else: a lack of recovery. We work on laptops, unwind on our phones, binge-watch shows late into the night, reply to messages from bed, and call it normal – meanwhile, our eyes are constantly focusing, adjusting to light, and processing movement at close range. Over time, the strain adds up, leaving them dry, fatigued, and irritated, while quietly interfering with something just as important: quality sleep. Read more to find out how overuse of screens affects your eyes, nervous system and even your sleep cycle! (Pexel)

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Luke Coutinho, integrative lifestyle expert, who explains, “In over 15 years of working with people on lifestyle, sleep, stress, and recovery, I have seen this pattern repeatedly. A person closes the laptop after ten hours of work, only to ‘rest’ by scrolling on the phone for another hour. The body never receives a true signal to wind down. The eyes do not recover from one screen by moving to another screen. They recover when we create real pauses, darkness, and sleep.”

Darkness is a biological signal According to the lifestyle expert, darkness is not emptiness. It is one of the oldest recovery signals for the human body. When evening light reduces and we move away from screens, the brain receives the message that it is time to slow down. This supports melatonin, circadian rhythm, and deeper sleep.

Luke highlights, “Harvard Health Publishing has highlighted how light exposure at night can suppress melatonin and affect circadian rhythm. This is why a night mode filter is not the same as a digital detox. It may reduce some light intensity, but it does not remove stimulation, notifications, emotional triggers, or the constant pull of content. Before bed, the goal is not just to protect the eyes. It is to protect the nervous system.”