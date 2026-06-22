Craving a sweet treat? Try this gastroenterologist-approved ‘addictive’ high-fibre Reese's cups recipe made using dates

That post-dinner craving for something sweet can be hard to resist, and more often than not, it leads straight to ultraprocessed chocolates and candies. But satisfying your sweet tooth doesn't have to come at the expense of your health. What if you could whip up a candy-like treat at home using just a few wholesome ingredients – one that's indulgent, delicious and packed with nutritional benefits? We may have found the perfect recipe. Read more to find out the full recipe and its health benefits! (Unsplash)

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Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreas and nutrition health, has shared a healthier homemade take on Reese's cups using just three ingredients. The easy-to-make recipe swaps conventional ingredients for dates, creating a simple sweet treat that's both healthy and indulgent.

In an Instagram video shared on June 21, the gastroenterologist explains, “I gave up ultraprocessed candy and I love high-fibre sweet treats. If you’re craving something sweet, these date peanut butter cups are one of my favourite easy dessert recipes. If you refrigerate this for two hours, you get a high-fibre sweet treat that's perfect and addicting.”