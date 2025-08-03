Lactation expert says stress and anxiety can affect breastfeeding, shares why emotional support from family, friends mat

When we think of breastfeeding, we often focus on the physical aspects such as milk supply, baby’s latch and feeding positions. But what about the emotional side of the journey? According to a lactation expert, there is a connection between the mind and milk production. A mother's mental health affects her breastfeeding journey.(Freepik)

"As a lactation consultant, I’ve seen firsthand how a mother’s mental wellbeing can shape her breastfeeding experience—for better or for worse," Dr Vidhi Mehta, Lactation Consultant at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Pune, tells Health Shots.

Many new mothers expect to feel joy and excitement after giving birth. But when the reality of sleepless nights, physical recovery, hormonal shifts, and the pressure to “get everything right” hits, it can leave new moms feeling overwhelmed.

"It is common to feel low, teary, or anxious in the first few weeks. This is often referred to as the 'baby blues'. For some women, these feelings don’t fade away. Postpartum depression or anxiety can creep in quietly and affect not only how a mother feels, but also how she bonds with her baby and copes with breastfeeding," adds the expert.

Also read: ‘I struggled with breastfeeding after gestational diabetes’: Expert explains if blood sugar levels affect milk supply

How does mental health affect milk supply?

When a mother feels calm, safe, and supported, her body releases hormones like oxytocin, which helps milk flow more easily. But stress, anxiety, or sadness can block this natural response. Dr Mehta explains: "This doesn’t mean the milk isn’t there. It just means it’s harder for it to be released. So, I often tell mothers: your mind needs as much care as your body. You can eat all the right foods and take all the supplements, but if your heart is heavy, breastfeeding may still feel like an uphill climb."

Importance of emotional support

Emotional support from partners, family members, friends, or even online communities can make a world of difference to a mother. Otherwise, breastfeeding can become a lonely journey.

"Sometimes, just having someone say, 'You’re doing great' or 'I’m here for you' can lift a huge weight off a mother’s shoulders. Partners can help by taking on night duties, preparing meals, or simply listening without judgment.

And if emotions feel too heavy or overwhelming, don’t hesitate to reach out for professional support. Speaking with a counsellor, therapist, or even a compassionate lactation consultant can bring clarity and comfort," says Dr Mehta.

When to seek counselling

Counselling isn’t just for when things are really bad. It’s a gentle, safe space to talk, reflect, and be heard. New mothers often carry silent fears: What if I’m not producing enough milk? What if I’m not bonding with my baby? What if I’m failing? These thoughts can be exhausting.

The expert suggests that through counselling , many women learn to challenge these inner doubts, gain perspective, and feel more confident in their choices.

"As a lactation consultant, I’ve had the privilege of walking with mothers on this journey—not just correcting a latch, but also holding space for their emotions, their fears, and their healing," she adds.

Don't forget self-care in breastfeeding

Self-care is not just bubble baths and spa days (though those are lovely too!). It can be as simple as:

1 . Taking a nap while the baby sleeps

2. Drinking enough water and eating nourishing food

3. Asking for help when needed

4. Saying “no” to visitors when you need rest

4. Listening to music, going for a short walk, or just taking 10 deep breaths

Share your struggles

One of the biggest challenges in supporting emotional well-being during breastfeeding is the silence. Many mothers feel guilty for not loving every moment of this phase. But let’s be honest breastfeeding can be beautiful, but it can also be messy, painful, frustrating, and lonely. By opening these conversations, the stigma can be reduced.