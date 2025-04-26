Sania Mirza says breastfeeding was harder than pregnancy as she opens up about motherhood: 'I breastfed for 3 months'

Sania Mirza, widely regarded as India's most successful female tennis player, has opened up about the emotional challenges she faced while breastfeeding her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. In the April 21 episode of The Masoom Minawala Show, Sania Mirza said that breastfeeding was more emotionally taxing than pregnancy itself. Also read | Bipasha Basu shares her emotional breastfeeding journey with daughter Devi Sania Mirza and her ex-husband Shoaib Malik welcomed son Izhaan in 2018. (Instagram/ Sania Mirza)

‘That was the hardest part of pregnancy'

She breastfed for nearly three months, but the experience was emotionally and mentally draining due to the pressure of being the sole provider of nourishment for her baby. Sania said the lack of sleep and constant feeding schedule added to her exhaustion.

She said, “I breastfed for 2.5-3 months. For me, that was the hardest part of pregnancy, I have to say. I am like, I will get pregnant three more times, but this feeding business, I don’t know if I can do (again). For me, it was not the physical part of it; for me, the emotional and mental part of it was draining. As a working woman, it really ties you down because you feel like they (the babies) are so dependent on it. There is a time commitment, there is not enough sleep, and you are placing all your activities around when you need to feed the baby.”

Sania Mirza thought she 'will lose her mind’

She added, “I did what was needful. But after 3 months, I went to the paediatrician and said, 'Look I have tried but I just can't do it'. He said to try for another month, and I said, 'I will lose my mind'. It was just very hard for me emotionally because you are already dealing with many things and hormones post-pregnancy... and being in the public eye, people are body-shaming you... for me knowing that this little human was dependent on just me for food was a very difficult thing because I felt like what if I am not there.”

More about Sania's motherhood journey

Sania Mirza and ex-husband Shoaib Malik welcomed son Izhaan in 2018. On The Masoom Minawala Show, Sania also shared her reasons for retiring from professional tennis, which were largely driven by her desire to spend quality time with her son. She wanted to be present for Izhaan's formative years and provide him with the stability and care he needed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.