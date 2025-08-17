Oxytocin release to building immunity: Know the many benefits of breastfeeding for mother and baby

Breastfeeding provides the very first nutrition a baby receives from the mother. Rich in essential nutrients, breast milk supports healthy growth and development in the early months. Beyond nourishment, it also strengthens the emotional bond between mother and child. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neha Sharma, lactation counsellor, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket said, “Breastfeeding is a powerful way for a mother to feed her baby. It's not just the first food they possess; it's also their first protection. Packed full of all the goodness such as nutrients, antibodies, and that special bond, breastmilk is practically nature's ideal recipe to nourish a baby's life.” Breastfeeding helps in growing the emotional bond between the mother and the child.(Shutterstock)

How is breastfeeding beneficial for the baby?

Explaining the nutritional benefits of breast milk, Dr Neha Sharma said, “Breastfeeding is just great for babies, and there is plenty of information available on the subject. Breastmilk contains the perfect balance of proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals, just what a growing baby requires. And it's gentler on their stomach than formula, reducing constipation and colic. Breastmilk has a ton of antibodies that kick the baby's immune system into gear, preventing infections, diarrhea, respiratory issues, and even long-term issues like asthma and allergies. And to boot, a huge amount of research has shown that breastfed babies have higher IQs than formula-fed babies, all thanks to the special fatty acids in human milk that help build their brains.” Also read | Struggling with low breast milk flow? Paediatrician shares 5 tips for new mothers to boost milk flow

Breastfeeding typically requires an additional 300–500 calories per day. These should come from healthy, nutrient-rich foods. (Freepik)

How is breastfeeding beneficial for the mother?

“Breastfeeding is great for mothers as well as babies. After giving birth, nursing stimulates oxytocin flowing that makes the uterus go back to its pre-pregnancy size and slows down bleeding. And it helps create that emotional connection and is associated with lowered risks for postpartum depression,” the lactation counsellor added.

It also protects the mother against chronic illnesses. “Breastfeeding is actually very useful to the mothers since it assists in burning excess calories and losing weight organically. And research has indicated that women are less likely to develop breast and ovarian cancers, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease in the future,” Dr Neha Sharma emphasised. Also read | Gynaecologist busts 5 common myths about breastfeeding: ‘Pumping breast milk is not…'

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.