Who is Dr Mariam Matar? 50-year-old genetics expert says biological age of her 'kidney, liver, and heart' is 16

Dr Mariam Matar, founder of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association, has taken social media by storm after expressing that she is biologically 28 years old despite being 50. The genetics expert claimed that her vital organs are similar to those of a 16-year-old. Dr Mariam Matar was once featured on Forbes Middle East as among the top 100 most powerful businesswomen. (LinkedIn)

She made this statement during the 6th Edition of the Women in Technology Forum, reported Khaleej Times. She was speaking at a panel titled “Mental Longevity for Women and supporting technologies.”

The industry leader, who was once featured on Forbes Middle East as one of the top 100 businesswomen of 2024, said that women are superior to men biologically, including in longevity and intelligence.

She claimed that her biological age is possible due to “regenerative medicine and advanced technology,” reported the outlet. She further emphasised that this process is “evidence-based, real science.”

According to her, women have “inherent genetic advantages” due to the presence of two X chromosomes. She said this makes women "99.9 per cent more” analytical and better at forecasting when compared to men. The geneticist added that it also helps women live five years longer on average than men.

“By default, we as females, we are smarter, we are more forecasting, we have the ability for analytics, analysis, diversity, naturalising our thoughts 99.9 per cent more than the men.”

“Biologically, women inherit two X chromosomes (XX), one from each parent, while males typically inherit one X chromosome from their dear mother,” she continued.

”The biological age of my body is 28. However, the biological age of my kidney, liver, and heart is 16,” she said, adding, “It’s technology. It’s evidence-based. It’s a real science where you can measure the biological age of your cells.” She celebrated her 50th birthday on September 1.

She also shared advice for the men in the audience at her panel: “If you have a smart boy in the family, who is doing well in education, doing well socially, please make sure, when you go back home today, you give [his mother] a flower. Because about 99.9 per cent of smartness, comes from the pretty women... mothers.”