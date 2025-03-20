Man who became ‘10 years younger’ by following Bryan Johnson’s age-reversal plan reveals its downsides

A co-founder shared a post on X about his journey of following Bryan Johnson's Blueprint, a longevity protocol aimed at reversing biological ageing. The man, who goes by Max G, claimed that after two years of following the plan, his biomarkers show him 10 years younger than his chronological age. In a post on the thread, he also revealed the downsides of following the protocol. Max G who shared that he had been following Bryan Johnson’s age-reversal plan for the past two years. (X/@gm_maxg, File Photo)

“Almost 2 years on @bryan_johnson's Blueprint: in 2023: always tired, carb-loading, night owl habits. In 2024: turned things around, focused on health & longevity. 2025: 10 YEARS YOUNGER biologically (18 vs 28) with 90% of all biomarkers in optimal ranges,” Max G wrote.

His post prompted varied questions, including one from an X user: "Are there any downsides, though? I’d love to see the full picture.”

In reply, the co-founder wrote that he observed his social flexibility take a hit and discussed investment.

Check out the posts here:

Max’s post about following the millionaire’s plan prompted a flurry of comments on social media. One individual posted, “Nice to be rich and afford all that.” Another added, “It’s amazing what sleep, exercise, and nutrition can do.”

A third posted, “What do I do to start? Not worried about money. Just not sure how to incorporate the powders and pills into a daily routine with food.” A fourth wrote, “This is so retarded.”

What is the Blueprint Protocol?

According to Blueprint's official website, it includes “evidence-based protocols for diet, exercise, sleep, skincare, and more.” It also labelled Bryan Johnson as “the healthiest human on the planet,” adding that he reached this position by following the protocol for four years.

Why was Blueprint created?

The site claims that following the protocol helps individuals build a stronger body, enhance focus and energy, improve heart health, and improve mood.