‘I am building a religion’: US millionaire Bryan Johnson lays out his plan to ‘save the human race’ amid rise of AI

“Don’t Die is the next great framework. It’s how we transition into the era of AI and solving death,” this is what US millionaire Bryan Johnson wrote in his detailed X thread documenting his plans to “save humankind” and start a new religion amid the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI). He announced the launch of his new app and urged people to be a part of it to become those who can be “admired and respected” by the 25th century. US millionaire Bryan Johnson is known for his efforts to reverse the ageing process in an attempt to live forever. (File Photo)

“A new religion”

Dear humanity, I am building a religion. Wait a second, I know what you’re going to say. Hold that knee-jerk reaction and let me explain. First, here’s what’s going to happen: + Don’t Die becomes history's fastest-growing ideology. + It saves the human race. + And ushers in an existence more spectacular than we can imagine. It is inevitable. The only question is: will you be an early or late adopter?” he posted.

What does Don’t Die even mean?

“On a personal level, for years I’ve tried to eat, sleep and breathe Don’t Die, literally. To embody it in every one of my 35 trillion cells. Practically this means: + going to bed on time, exercising daily, and eating nutritiously + measuring and improving every organ in my body + eliminating toxins, lowering stress, being with family and friends,” he shared.

“As a result, I now have the slowest aging speed in recorded history. Science, measurement, and protocols work. The same methodical approach can scale to earth, AI and the human species,” the millionaire explained.

Why now?

Answering, the millionaire wrote, “Years ago, I did a thought experiment imagining myself in the presence of people from the 25th century.” He added, “It seemed obvious that they’d say Don’t Die is how humanity saved itself and merged with AI.”

He concluded his thread with a link, inviting people to apply and urging them to be a part of the framework. “BECOME A DON’T DIE CITIZEN: Download the Don’t Die app, track your Don’t Die Score, connect with others, and start a local community. This is how we turn Don’t Die from an idea into a global movement,” he added.

What did social media say?

Expectedly, people shared mixed reactions to Johnson’s post. While some showed support, others criticised the millionaire.

An individual wrote, “I'm so excited about this!! I’m going to start doing hikes, meetups, runs, and other/dd activities for Don’t Die Michigan starting this Summer. Feel free to add me on the Don't Die app or my community here on X.” Another asked, “Does this religion cost money?”

A third quipped, “It’s a mistake to call it a religion as most people already have one and don’t believe in having two. Better to call it a movement, ideology, something else that isn’t generally considered mutually exclusive.” A fourth joked, “My knee literally won’t stop jerking.”

Bryan Johnson, founder and chief executive officer of Kernel Holding SA, became an instant celebrity worldwide after Bloomberg reported about him in a story titled “How to Be 18 Years Old Again for Only $2 Million a Year.”

Since then, the millionaire has regularly shared posts and visuals documenting his journey to reverse the process of ageing. He never shies away from announcing his ultimate goal while sharing about his longevity practice—it is to not die.