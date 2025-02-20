Bryan Johnson injects himself with horse tranquiliser: ‘Completely scrambled my brain’

Bryan Johnson, the US millionaire who claims to have reversed his biological age, spoke about his latest experiment with his body. Bryan Johnson shared details of the study of his brain following the Ketamine injection. (X/@bryan_johnson)

The entrepreneur, who created a huge buzz in India recently after he left billionaire Nikhil Kamath's podcast mid-way complaining of air pollution, said he injected himself with horse tranquiliser Ketamine and studied what it did to his brain. He said that after taking the anesthetic, his brain activity patterns became "completely scrambled".

"I injected the horse tranquilizer Ketamine and tracked my brain data for 15 days. It completely scrambled my brain," Johnson said in a thread on X.

Take a look at his post on X:

Johnson shared detailed results of the study of his brain data; of what happens to the brain before, during and after he got the Ketamine injection. He compared the human brain to a global air traffic network, where each airport (or brain region) has consistent flight routes and traffic volumes.

"After ketamine, my brain’s activity patterns were completely scrambled. Instead of predictable routes between major hubs, traffic was rerouted to smaller, less-used airports across the US, Europe, and Asia," he said.

"This means brain activity that was once rigidly structured became more flexible and varied, potentially unlocking new connections and ways of thinking."

Last month, Bryan Johnson data of his own nighttime erections as well as that of his teenage son. He shared a set of data comparing his and his son's sleep efficiency, number of erection episodes, their total duration and the average erection quality.

Johnson and his son were in India late last year to promote Don't Die, his book on age-reversal. He had received backlash after he revealed that he carried a six-day supply of his own food for his India tour.

