Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bryan Johnson injects himself with horse tranquiliser: ‘Completely scrambled my brain’

ByHT Trending Desk
Feb 20, 2025 05:23 PM IST

US millionaire Bryan Johnson experimented with Ketamine and shared data of his brain activity.

Bryan Johnson, the US millionaire who claims to have reversed his biological age, spoke about his latest experiment with his body.

Bryan Johnson shared details of the study of his brain following the Ketamine injection. (X/@bryan_johnson)
Bryan Johnson shared details of the study of his brain following the Ketamine injection. (X/@bryan_johnson)

The entrepreneur, who created a huge buzz in India recently after he left billionaire Nikhil Kamath's podcast mid-way complaining of air pollution, said he injected himself with horse tranquiliser Ketamine and studied what it did to his brain. He said that after taking the anesthetic, his brain activity patterns became "completely scrambled".

"I injected the horse tranquilizer Ketamine and tracked my brain data for 15 days. It completely scrambled my brain," Johnson said in a thread on X.

Take a look at his post on X:

Johnson shared detailed results of the study of his brain data; of what happens to the brain before, during and after he got the Ketamine injection. He compared the human brain to a global air traffic network, where each airport (or brain region) has consistent flight routes and traffic volumes.

"After ketamine, my brain’s activity patterns were completely scrambled. Instead of predictable routes between major hubs, traffic was rerouted to smaller, less-used airports across the US, Europe, and Asia," he said.

"This means brain activity that was once rigidly structured became more flexible and varied, potentially unlocking new connections and ways of thinking."

Last month, Bryan Johnson data of his own nighttime erections as well as that of his teenage son. He shared a set of data comparing his and his son's sleep efficiency, number of erection episodes, their total duration and the average erection quality.

Johnson and his son were in India late last year to promote Don't Die, his book on age-reversal. He had received backlash after he revealed that he carried a six-day supply of his own food for his India tour.

(Also Read: US millionaire Bryan Johnson, who complained about India’s pollution, now adds garam masala to his diet)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On