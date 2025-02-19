US millionaire Bryan Johnson, who complained about India’s pollution, now adds garam masala to his diet

Age-obsessed millionaire Bryan Johnson, who left Nikhil Kamath’s podcast mid–way complaining of India’s pollution, has now added garam masala to his diet. Johnson is the American entrepreneur and venture capitalist who, in recent years, he has gained attention for his ambitious anti-aging endeavor known as "Project Blueprint." Bryan Johnson, who faced online backlash for bringing six days' worth of food during his India trip, has now added garam masala to his diet (Instagram/bryanjohnson_)

His routine includes a strict diet, regular exercise, extensive medical testing, and various experimental treatments.

In an X post shared yesterday, he revealed what he will be eating for the next few days. The menu includes Blueprint Superfood Smoothie, Butternut Squash Soup with Roasted Apples and Carrots, and Black Bean and Mushroom Bowl with Chickpea Rice.

Interestingly enough, his recipe for the butternut squash soup includes a pinch of garam masala, the Indian spice mix used to impart warmth and flavour to dishes.

Bryan Johnson on Indian food

Johnson has lauded Indian food in the past. "Power is moving away from football and fast food and towards health, science, and Indian food," he wrote in an X post in December 2024.

Despite this endorsement of Indian food, the entrepreneur packed six days of food for his trip to Mumbai and Bengaluru in December. "A lot of people ask me what I do about food when I travel. The first rule is this: food is guilty until proven innocent. This is why I’ve brought with me to India every calorie I’ll eat for six days,” he revealed.

He listed items such as longevity mixes, macadamia nut bars, lentils, pea soup, and matcha, all of which adhere to his tested Blueprint diet.

As part of his anti-ageing regimen, the US millionaire follows a strict diet and exercise routine. He consumes a plant-based diet and practices intermittent fasting, consuming all meals within a 6-8 hour window.

