Road accident in India kills more than war or disease, says Nitin Gadkari

Road accidents in India kill more people every year than any war or disease does. India records nearly 5 lakh road accidents annually, resulting in 1.8 lakh fatalities. Also, 66% of the deceased are young people. Road accidents in India are caused by various reasons, and many of them are simply not following traffic rules. According to MoRTH, the number of road accidents in India rose by 5.3% to 513,563 in 2025, with road crashes claiming the lives of 21 people every hour.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, stated that no war or disease claims as many lives as India's roads do each year. He said that in 2025 alone, 54,132 people lost their lives simply because they were not wearing helmets, while two-wheeler riders account for 45% of all road fatalities. "Every hour, 21 people die on our roads. Such a scale of death is not seen even in disease or war," Gadkari said.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) a few days ago, the number of road accidents in India rose by 5.3% to 513,563 in 2025, with road crashes claiming the lives of 21 people every hour. On average, 59 road accidents occurred every hour in the country. “A total of 513,563 road accidents have been reported by police departments of states and Union Territories in the country during the calendar year 2025, claiming 183,382 lives," said Gadkari.

The minister also said that police departments in states and Union Territories reported a total of 285,770 road accidents across the country during the first six months of 2026. He said among vehicle categories involved in road accidents, two-wheelers accounted for the highest share in total fatalities during 2025, followed by light vehicles like cars, taxis, vans and other light motor vehicles, and trucks. “If two-wheeler users start wearing helmets, then it would help in reducing fatalities and serious injuries due to road accidents,” said the minister.