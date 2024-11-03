'Indian food better': Republican Vice-Presidential nominee JD Vance on ‘lab meat’

US Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance recently said that he prefers vegetarian cuisine rather than lab-made fake meat, which he called 'disgusting.' During his new podcast with Joe Rogan, the wellness expert often talks about the harms of processed meats in his shows. 40-year-old JD Vance is married to Indian American Usha Vance. (AP)(AP)

During the conversation, Rogan criticised fake meat and called it 'highly processed garbage' adding that he creeps him out.

Agreeing with his stance on lab-made meat, Vance shared how his wife makes delicious Indian food and recommended "paneer, rice and delicious chickpeas" to all vegetarians.

"My wife is Indian-American, and the vegetarian food she makes is exceptional," Vance remarked on the podcast.

'My wife introduced me to Indian food...': JD Vance

Vance, who often hails Indian culture and food, elaborated on how Usha introduced him to an incredible array of vegetarian dishes that transformed his appreciation for this type of cuisine.

"For any vegetarian out there, indulge in paneer, rice, and chickpeas. Skip the nasty fake meat," he advised.

Rogan also questioned the quality of heavily processed plant-based meats, labelling them as "highly processed garbage" and raising valid health concerns associated with their consumption.

"If you want to embrace a vegetarian lifestyle, turn to Indian cuisine. It offers wonderful vegetarian options," he emphasized.

On the other hand, Vance, who described herself as a “meat and potatoes guy from Ohio," admitted that his early cooking efforts left a lot to be desired.

Recalling one of his initial recipes to impress Usha, he said, "I took a can of crescent rolls, topped it with raw broccoli, drizzled ranch dressing, and baked it for 45 minutes." The outcome, he confessed, was "disgusting."

Vance also explained that he initially struggled to understand what vegetarian meals could look like, particularly when he tried to cater to his wife Usha’s preferences.

But over time, he came to appreciate the wide variety and depth of flavours in Indian vegetarian cooking.