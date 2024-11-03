Pakistan website accidentally tricks thousands into attending non-existent Halloween party in Dublin

"We are embarrassed," the creator of the Pakistan-based website that advertised a non-existent Halloween parade in Dublin has publicly apologised to everyone who gathered in anticipation stating that "it was a mistake." The site, which showcases hundreds of global events, is maintained by a team of content creators. (X)

Clarifying that the website had no intention of pranking people who gathered in excitement, the statement said it was rather a misunderstanding that resulted in the rapid spread of misinformation leading up to October 31.

Speaking to The Irish Times, the man behind the website, who identified himself as Nazir Ali, said that it was not his or his business’s intention to mislead people.

“It was our fault; we should have confirmed it before publishing,” he stated. “However, claims that we intentionally posted false information are completely inaccurate.”

Thousands gathered for prank Halloween parade

For the unversed, thousands flocked to O’Connell Street on Thursday, hoping to attend a fun Halloween parade, only to learn from Garda and other sources that the event was never organised in the first place.

Reportedly, the site, which showcases hundreds of global events, is maintained by a team of content creators working remotely from various countries.

Alongside the Pakistani website, the announcement was shared widely by several other individuals and businesses alike and prominently appeared in Google searches before Halloween.

By 8 pm, just an hour after the anticipated start time, a social media post from the Garda confirmed the absence of the parade and urged attendees to disperse.

Ali further emphasised that his site has accurately reported numerous events in Ireland, including many St. Patrick’s Day festivities, and has never faced similar issues before.

Ali also stated that he had no advance knowledge of the parade's cancellation. “Had we been informed earlier, we would have taken it down. No one reached out to us,” he added.

He highlighted that his website ranks highly among Halloween-related information on Google, with this being the only misleading article.

“We feel deeply embarrassed and sincerely regret this incident,” he reiterated, confirming that neither the website nor the post was intended to deceive.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that there would be no investigation, as “no criminal offences were reported.” They advised the public to always confirm event details through trusted sources.