Kamala Harris' SNL appearance under fire as viewers call it rip-off of Trump's 2015 skit

Vice President Kamala Harris’ surprise appearance on SNL infuriated viewers who called it a dupe of Donald Trump’s skit from 2015. The VP was seen talking to herself as Mary Rudolph dressed as Harris for the cold open. The two played mirror images of each other as they talked about the campaign events. However, the eery similarity between Harris’ skit and Trump’s 2015 appearance did not escape from the viewer’s eyes. Kamala Harris' recent SNL appearance drew criticism for being a direct imitation of Donald Trump's 2015 skit. (AP Photo)(AP)

Harris ‘copied’ Trump’s 2015 skit

People took to social media to talk about Harris’ SNL appearance as many felt they had seen it somewhere before, as reported by Daily Mail. She made a brief appearance on the show briefly fortis cold open as the mirror image of Rudolph’s Harris. She made an appearance following the sketch which focused on humorously recapping the recent campaign events.

Nine years ago, Trump appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, where he interviewed himself. Actor Gary Busey played the character of Trump and the two sat in front of each other at a vanity which is similar to the set-up shown in Harris’ SNL skit, as reported by The Guardian. Trump’s act was a cold open for Fallon’s show similar to the VP’s act which was also a cold open only for a different show. Both the shows are hosted by the same network– NBC.

Netizens enraged by Harris’ SNL act

Harris’ act resulted in a massive backlash from the viewers who called it a ‘copied’ act. Among the first ones to point out the similarities was Georgia Representative Marjorie Green Taylor [Press Release (parody)]. She wrote in all bolds on X, “HOLY SH*T Kamala Harris COPIED President Trump's appearance on SNL. Can you believe it? THIS IS WHAT DESPERATION LOOKS LIKE.”

One user wrote, “Kamala on SNL can’t even be ORIGINAL… had to plagiarize Trump and his much funnier skit. She’s soooo CRINGE". A second user wrote, “Kamala’s appearance on Saturday Night Live is just a recreation of Trump and Fallon’s mirror bit. Kamala steals everything from Trump.” A third user wrote, “Kamala copied Trumps SNL skit, not surprising when she plagiarized others before and copied trumps policies.”

However, a user pointed out as he wrote, “Mitt Romney did it before Trump. Why was Trump copying Mitt? Geeeer. Maybe because it's a classic SNL skit.”

Another user wrote, “For those who think Kamala killed it on SNL we’ll turns out she just copied what Trump did back in 2015. How much more cringe can this woman get…,” while another wrote, “Kamala's SNL appearance tonight was a direct copy of Trump in 2015. Just so you all know, there's nothing original about her. A fake candidate that lies and deceives at every chance.”