JD Vance claims teens ‘become trans’ to get into top colleges, ‘That is the way to reject your White privilege’

JD Vance recently said that children are identifying as transgender to get admission into top universities and colleges. The Republican vice presidential candidate made the comment during his interview with podcast host Joe Rogan. JD Vance claims teens ‘become trans’ to get into top colleges (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)

“Think about the incentives,” Vance told Rogan. “If you are a, you know, middle-class or upper-middle-class White parent and the only thing that you care about is whether your child goes into Harvard or Yale, like obviously, that pathway has become a lot harder for a lot of upper-middle-class kids, but the one way that those people can participate in the DEI bureaucracy in this country is to be trans, and is there a dynamic that’s going on where, if you become trans, that is the way to reject your White privilege.”

“That’s the social signifier. The only one that’s available in the hyper-woke mindset is if you become gender nonbinary,” Donald Trump’s running mate added.

JD Vance addresses other issues

Vance appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience less than a week after Trump appeared on the show. During Vance’s interview, he described transgender medical care as “pharmaceutical conversion therapy” for gay people.

“Every single day, my 4-year-old or 2-year-old will come to me and say something that is bats--- insane, because they’re 4 and 2,” Vance said at one point. “Like my 4-year-old will come and say, ‘Daddy, I’m a dinosaur,’ right? I’m gonna take him to, like, the dinosaur transition clinic and put scales on him?”

During the interview, Vance also addressed the fact that men who have transitioned to women are often allowed to participate in women's sports. “Have you seen all these studies that basically connect testosterone levels in young men with conservative politics?” Vance said. “Maybe that’s what’s going on. Maybe that’s why the Democrats want us all to be, you know, poor health and overweight is because that means we’re going to be – no, it means we’re going to be more liberal.”