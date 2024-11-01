Joe Rogan says he gave Kamala Harris ‘open invitation’ for interview

Joe Rogan has defended his decision to snub Kamala Harris for an interview on his hit podcast. During a sit-down with Konstantin Kisin on Wednesday, the 57-year-old podcaster said that he gave the vice president an “open invitation” to make an appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast. Joe Rogan reveals why he snubbed Kamala Harris(YouTube)

Joe Rogan reveals the truth about Harris interview snub

“She had an opportunity to come,” Rogan said of the saga. The podcaster explained that he was willing to interview her anytime, insisting, “I’ll do it at midnight if she’s up.” He went on to say, “You could look at this, and you can say, ‘Oh, you’re being a diva,’ but she had an opportunity to come here when she was in Texas. And I literally gave them an open invitation.”

Rogan rejected Harris' proposal because she insisted on having a chat that would last just an hour. The podcaster made the decision after Donald Trump’s three-hour appearance on his show went viral. “She actually reached out when she found out that [Trump] was coming on. So, their camp reached out to me. So I said, ‘Great, I would love to talk to her.’ But it was very difficult to tie it down,” he said.

“I said anytime. I said if she’s done at 10, we’ll come back here at 10. I go, I’ll do it at 9 in the morning, I’ll do it at 10 p.m. I’ll do it at midnight if she’s up, if she wants to, you know, drink a Red Bull,” the podcaster went on, adding, “They wanted to travel and see the thing is … if I go somewhere, then there’s going to be other people in the room. And they want to control a lot of things, I’m sure.”

Rogan doubled down on his decision, saying, “My whole goal with her and with him is just talk. Just sit and have a conversation like a human being. You find out things about people. You get a sense of them, at least, a real sense. That was it. I don’t give a f**k what we talk about. I really don’t. I just want to talk to you. Who the f**k are you?”