‘Kamala, Joe ignored Hindus’: Donald Trump condemns violence against minorities, vows to protect Hindus in US

Former US president Donald Trump on Thursday condemned the violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, and vowed to protest Hindu Americans if he wins the upcoming US presidential elections. Trump also attacked US president Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris for “ignoring” Hindus across the world amid ongoing atrocities. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump(REUTERS)

Bangladesh, he said, remains in a total state of chaos and alleged that his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris and her boss President Joe Biden have ignored Hindus across the world and in America.

Posting on X, Trump said, “I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos.”

“It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength!” the former president added.

Donald Trump said that under his administration, he will protest Hindu Americans against “the anti-religion agenda of the radical left.” Talking about ties with India, he said, “Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi.”

“Kamala Harris will destroy your small businesses with more regulations and higher taxes. By contrast, I cut taxes, cut regulations, unleashed American energy, and built the greatest economy in history. We will do it again, bigger and better than ever before—and we will Make America Great Again.” he posted on X.

Extending his Diwali wishes to all Hindus, Trump said, “Happy Diwali to All. I hope the Festival of Lights leads to the Victory of Good over Evil!”