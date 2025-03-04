Menu Explore
US millionaire Bryan Johnson calls ‘disturbing’ visual of human anatomy beautiful, Internet disagrees: ‘It’s scary'

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 04, 2025 05:40 AM IST

US millionaire Bryan Johnson’s share has sparked a debate on social media. While most found it "disturbing," a few said they appreciated its beauty.

US millionaire Bryan Johnson’s posts on X frequently spark debates, and his latest one is no exception. His recent share has once again ignited discussions, drawing a mix of reactions from social media users - with most claiming that his post left them uneasy. The entrepreneur shared an artistic version of the human vascular system and labelled it “beautiful.” However, the visual didn’t sit well with everyone, and most found it “disturbing.”

US millionaire Bryan Johnson posted this visual showing an artistic representation of the human vascular system. (File Photo, X/@farbood)
US millionaire Bryan Johnson posted this visual showing an artistic representation of the human vascular system. (File Photo, X/@farbood)

“This is beautiful,” Johnson wrote as he posted a visual created by CEO Farbood Nivi. The visual shows a detailed and artistic representation of the human vascular system. In the visual, blood vessles and related organs are represented in red, against a pale green background.

Take a look at the post here:

How did social media react?

An individual joked, “This is food porn for vampires.” Another added, “It freaks me out a little.” A third joined, “Idk, I think it looks better with the skin on. Just my preference.” A fourth commented, “This would give me nightmares.” A fifth wrote, “This looks very scary. Maybe doctors find it beautiful.”

Though most labelled the artistic creation as "disturbing," a few found the visual to be “intricate” and “interesting.”

Who is Bryan Johnson?

An American entrepreneur and venture capitalist, he gained popularity worldwide as a biohacker best known for trying to "live forever". It is reported that he spends millions of dollars each year, takes multiple pills daily, and once used his son’s blood for plasma transfer therapy because he claims these steps help him reverse the process of ageing.

What are your thoughts on Bryan Johnson's post?

See More
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
