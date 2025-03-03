US millionaire shares viral Salman Khan meme to shame junk food lovers, Indian CEO responds

Age-reversing enthusiast and millionaire Bryan Johnson shared a viral meme to highlight the health risks associated with consuming fast food. Talking about eating fatty foods especially on "cheat days", Johnson claimed that "cheat days lead to cheat weeks which lead to cheat years". He added that cheat days are "really bad" and claimed that just five days of overeating can affect brain matter, impair insulin sensitivity and change how the brain processes food motivation. Bryan Johnson shared the viral meme that used a scene from a Salman Khan film.(X/bryan_johnson)

He reinforced his message with humor, sharing a viral Bollywood meme featuring Salman Khan to emphasise that eating junk food is never worth it. Using the lighthearted post, Johnson playfully illustrated how the body reacts to unhealthy eating.

The millionaire shared the meme, captioning it: "It's never, ever worth it." The meme showed a scene from a Salman Khan's movie Jaan-e-Mann where his character is seen crying in a taxi. The caption read, "Me after having junk food that didn't even taste good."

Take a look at the post here:

The meme has gone viral on social media since Saturday and amassed over 7.3 million views.

Indian CEO responds

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas was among those who responded to the Johnson's post. "A pizza slice once a month, Bryan. Let’s allow for that," he wrote. Johnson replied by suggesting a gradual decrease in the system. "Ok Aravind, how about this: 1x, 1x3mo, 1x6 mo. Then tell me if you still want it," he suggested.

"Not everyone has food indifference like you, bro. Some people enjoy life though what they consume not just what they think they do," said one user.

47-year-old Bryan Johnson has gained fame on social media for his expertimental age-reversal techniques which include complex procedures, blood transfusions from his son and a strict diet. Recently, he relocated his office to a hyperbaric oxygen chamber and posted a photo of himself working on his computer while wearing an oxygen mask over his mouth and nose. It is believed he spends over $2 million a year on medical tests and treatments to see if he can slow and even reverse his ageing.

