Ramdev, 59, races with horse in viral video. Bryan Johnson claims yoga guru blocked him over a comment

Yoga guru and Patanjali founder Ramdev has blocked Bryan Johnson from his X account after the US millionaire called out his anti-ageing claims. On Tuesday, Ramdev uploaded a video that shows him running next to a horse. He claimed that using certain Patanjali products can provide anti-ageing benefits and stronger immunity. Bryan Johnson claims he was blocked by Ramdev on X.

Bryan Johnson responded to his post saying the air quality in Haridwar, where he resides, is so bad that breathing it actually increases the risk of heart and lung disease.

This comment led to Ramdev blocking Johnson, who last year left Nikhil Kamath’s podcast midway after complaining about India’s air quality.

The offending post

“Ghode ki tarah tez daudne ki taakat, strong immunity, anti-aging aur power chahiye toh Swarna Shilajit avam Immunogrit Gold khaaiye (If you want to run like a horse, want strong immunity, anti-aging, and power then consume Swarna Shilajit and Immunogrit Gold),” Ramdev wrote while sharing his video on X.

Swarna Shilajit and Immunogrit Gold are both products of Patanjali, the company founded by Ramdev and Balkrishna in 2006.

Bryan Johnson’s comment

US millionaire Bryan Johnson commented on the post to once again flag the issue of air quality in India.

“Air quality in Haridwar right now is PM 2.5 36 µg/m³ which is equal to smoking 1.6 cigarettes a day,” he wrote. “This raises risks of heart disease by 40–50%, lung cancer by 3x, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and early death (5–7 years lost),” Johnson claimed.

Minutes later, the entrepreneur tweeted saying he had been blocked by Ramdev.

Johnson had made headlines a few weeks ago when he left Nikhil Kamath’s podcast midway, citing air pollution in India. He has since raised concerns several times over the country’s deteriorating air quality.

The millionaire, who spends millions on his strict anti-ageing regime, claimed that the air quality in India had led to several health problems in the short span of time he spent in the country.

“When in India, I did end this podcast early due to the bad air quality. Nikhil Kamath was a gracious host and we were having a great time. The problem was that the room we were in circulated outside air which made the air purifier I'd brought with me ineffective,” the millionaire later explained.

