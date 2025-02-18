Anti-ageing and oral health: Your toothpaste can help you age better. Are you using the right one?

When we think about ageing gracefully, skincare and diet often take centerstage. However, dental experts insist that oral health plays a crucial role in how we age and even something as simple as your toothpaste can make a difference. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prafull Sabadra, Founder of Dr. Sabadra’s Advanced Dentistry Centre, shared, “Ageing is linked to declining oral health, with issues such as enamel erosion, gum recession and dry mouth becoming more prevalent over time. These problems can lead to increased sensitivity, cavities and even systemic health concerns like heart disease and cognitive decline. This is where anti-ageing toothpaste formulations step in, offering benefits beyond just cavity prevention.” Dentists Expose the Anti-Aging Power of Toothpaste: Are You Using the Right One?(Image by Pixabay)

He revealed, “Many modern toothpastes now contain ingredients that specifically address age-related dental concerns. Fluoride remains essential for strengthening enamel, while calcium and hydroxyapatite help remineralise teeth. Antioxidants like coenzyme Q10 and green tea extract may support gum health by reducing inflammation. Additionally, toothpaste infused with xylitol can combat dry mouth, a common issue among older adults. Beyond the ingredients, maintaining a good oral care routine is key to ageing well. Brushing twice a day, flossing and regular dental check-ups can help prevent tooth loss and other complications that contribute to premature ageing.”

The intersection of anti-ageing and oral health

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Kshama Chandan, Celebrity Dentist and Founder of House of Tooth, said, “Ageing is an inevitable process but advancements in science and healthcare have significantly improved the quality of life as people grow older. While anti-ageing products typically focus on skincare, nutrition and lifestyle choices, oral health plays a crucial yet often overlooked role in the aging process. Interestingly, something as simple as toothpaste can contribute to better ageing by preserving dental health, reducing systemic inflammation, and even influencing overall well-being.”

Throwing some light on the connection between oral health and ageing, Dr Kshama Chandan explained, “Oral health is directly linked to overall health, and maintaining strong teeth and gums can help prevent age-related complications. Poor oral hygiene has been associated with various systemic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and even cognitive decline. As people age, gum recession, enamel erosion and tooth loss become more common, making dental care even more essential.”

He added, “Ageing also weakens the body's ability to fight infections, making oral bacteria more dangerous. Chronic gum disease (periodontitis), often caused by plaque buildup, has been linked to increased inflammation in the body. This inflammation can contribute to serious conditions such as Alzheimer's disease and heart disease. Thus, a good oral care routine, including the right toothpaste, can support overall health and slow down the aging process.”

The role of toothpaste in anti-ageing

According to Dr Kshama Chandan, while toothpaste alone cannot stop ageing, its ingredients can help mitigate some of the effects of aging on oral health and overall well-being. Modern toothpastes contain active components designed to strengthen enamel, fight bacteria and reduce inflammation. He elaborated -

1. Fluoride for Stronger Teeth: Fluoride is essential in preventing cavities and remineralizing weakened enamel. With age, enamel naturally wears down, making teeth more susceptible to decay. Fluoride-based toothpastes help protect teeth from erosion, reducing the likelihood of tooth loss and maintaining a youthful smile.

2. Antioxidants and Anti-Inflammatory Agents: Some advanced toothpastes now include antioxidants like coenzyme Q10, green tea extract and vitamin E. These ingredients help combat oxidative stress, which contributes to aging at the cellular level. Additionally, anti-inflammatory agents can help reduce gum swelling and bleeding, preventing gum disease from accelerating the aging process.

3. Probiotics and Enzymes for Oral Microbiome Balance: Maintaining a healthy balance of bacteria in the mouth is crucial for oral and overall health. Probiotic-infused toothpastes are emerging as a potential solution to promote beneficial bacteria while reducing harmful ones. A balanced oral microbiome can prevent bad breath, cavities, and gum disease, ultimately supporting longevity.

4. Whitening Agents for a Youthful Appearance: A sparkling, white smile is commonly connected to a youthful appearance. Over time, teeth become stained due to coffee, tea, wine, and other lifestyle factors. Many toothpastes now contain mild whitening agents like hydrogen peroxide or baking soda, which help remove surface stains and maintain a more youthful appearance.

The bigger picture: Oral health as a longevity factor

Good oral hygiene is more than just an aesthetic concern—it is a critical component of healthy ageing. Studies have shown that tooth loss and gum disease are linked to cognitive decline and an increased risk of dementia. Furthermore, chronic inflammation caused by oral bacteria has been associated with conditions such as arthritis and cardiovascular disease.

Dr Kshama Chandan asserted, “By choosing the right toothpaste, combined with proper brushing, flossing and regular dental checkups, individuals can support their long-term health and well-being. While toothpaste alone won’t reverse aging, it can serve as a small yet significant tool in an overall anti-aging strategy. Ageing gracefully involves a holistic approach to health, and oral care should not be overlooked.”

He concluded, “The right toothpaste, enriched with fluoride, antioxidants, probiotics and whitening agents, can play a vital role in maintaining a healthy mouth and, by extension, a healthier body. As research continues to uncover the deep connections between oral health and aging, it becomes evident that something as simple as brushing your teeth with the right product can contribute to a longer, healthier life.”

While no toothpaste can single-handedly turn back the clock, the right formulation can support long-term oral health, which in turn influences overall well-being. Choosing a toothpaste tailored to ageing-related concerns is a small yet impactful step in the journey to looking and feeling youthful.

