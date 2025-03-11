Fat loss coach shares breakfast he eats to stay 'shredded at 43 with under 10% body fat': High in protein, healthy fat

Nick Conaway is a 'strength and fat loss coach for men over 40', as per his Instagram bio. In an Instagram post from March 7 on his account, The Fit Over 40 Man, he shared a breakdown of his breakfast, which is designed to provide a boost of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates to keep him full and satisfied while supporting hormone health. Best part? Nick said, “It takes less than 10 minutes and is high in protein.” Also read | Fitness trainer shares simple cardio routine for fat loss that helped him burn body fat at 46 and avoid burnout Can’t figure out why your energy is tanking? According to Nick Conaway, this breakfast could solve that. (Instagram/ The Fit Over 40 Man)

He added, “Shredded at 43 with under 10 percent body fat — it’s not luck, it’s consistency. Struggling to stay full? Always hungry an hour after eating? Can’t figure out why your energy and hormones are tanking? This meal solves that.”

Here’s the breakdown of Nick Conaway's breakfast

• 5 whole eggs: High-quality protein source, rich in vitamins and minerals

• 200 gram plain Greek yogurt: Additional protein, calcium, and probiotics for gut health

• 200 gram berries: Complex carbohydrates, fibre, antioxidants, and vitamins

• 1 tablespoon honey: Natural sweetener, antioxidants, and energy source

• 2 oz (56.6 gram) raw cheddar cheese: Healthy fats, protein, and calcium

Benefits of this high-protein breakfast

According to Nick, the combination of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates helps keep you full and reduces cravings. It also helps build and repair muscle tissue, and supports hormone health, while providing fibre, vitamins, and minerals, and helping regulate blood sugar levels.

He said, “High in protein and healthy fats to keep you full, crush cravings, and support hormone health (yes, fats can help boost testosterone). If you’re tired of snacking all day, feeling soft, or wondering why your body isn’t responding to your efforts, save this meal. And if you’re ready to stop spinning your wheels.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.