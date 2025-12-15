Psychotherapist shares how Gen Z employees are using ‘breakup’ and ‘burnout’ leaves to prioritise mental health at work

Gen Z is redefining how we talk about mental health at work. They are often the most honest when it comes to prioritising their well-being or requesting time off, whether it’s for a breakup or mental burnout. Recently, a CEO in Gurgaon made headlines for approving an employee’s request for a “breakup leave.” Mental health stigma persists as Gen Z calls for open conversations about workplace wellbeing. (Unsplash)

The story caught attention because empathy like that is still rare in Indian workplaces. But perhaps it’s also a sign of changing times—emotional wellbeing is finally being recognised as central to performance, not separate from it. (Also read: AIIMS neurologist warns 'stop scrolling your phone first thing in morning’; shares how it can affect your mental health )

“Mental health challenges affect nearly 80% of Indian professionals at some point, yet stigma still stops most from seeking help openly. Compassion is not the opposite of performance - it’s what makes performance sustainable. When leaders acknowledge emotional struggles like heartbreak or loss, they don’t just show kindness; they build trust and psychological safety,” says Namrata Jain, psychotherapist and relationship expert.

Namrata further shared with HT Lifestyle how empathy and emotional support at work can boost employee wellbeing and performance.

1. Emotional pain impacts focus

Research from the Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine shows that heartbreak activates the same brain areas as physical pain - it’s not “just in your head”. When emotional distress is ignored, attention, creativity and decision-making take a hit. The India Workplace Wellbeing Report 2025 found that 85% of employees report stress or burnout symptoms, directly affecting output.

2. Empathy boosts engagement and retention

A 2025 ICICI Lombard survey found that organisations led with empathy saw 30% higher engagement and 25% lower attrition. The Gurgaon CEO didn’t just approve a leave - he strengthened emotional loyalty. That’s what keeps people committed beyond paychecks.

Deloitte India’s survey shows 75% of employees hesitate to label leave as mental health-related.(Freepik)

3. Mental health is finally on agenda

Deloitte India’s survey revealed that while most employees face mental health concerns, 75% still hesitate to label their leave as mental health-related. Progressive firms like Infosys and Wipro are changing this by introducing wellness programs, counselling and open conversations around mental wellbeing.

4. Psychological safety is real performance driver

Toxic work cultures drain people silently. Micromanagement, lack of recognition and emotional invalidation are the biggest productivity killers. On the other hand, when leaders listen, validate, and support, presenteeism drops and genuine performance rises.

5. Business case for human-centred leadership

Empathy isn’t indulgence - it’s intelligence. When leaders allow space for emotions, they nurture resilience, creativity and trust. In high-pressure environments, that’s what keeps teams inspired, not burnt out.

“In a country where mental health stigma still lingers, small acts of empathy can spark big change. A 'breakup leave” might sound unusual, but it’s really a message that it’s okay to be human at work. When people feel seen and supported, they naturally bring their best selves forward. And maybe, in today’s fast-paced world, that human connection is the most powerful strategy any organisation can have,” concludes Namrata.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.