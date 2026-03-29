Hyderabad neurologist reveals fruits are not optional snacks but essential medicine, shares how much to eat every day

Taking to X on March 28, Dr Kumar stated, “Most people treat fruit as an optional snack; however, science treats it as essential medicine. If you want to optimise your health, here is the evidence-based breakdown of the ‘Sweet Spot’ for fruit intake.”

According to him, the saying “An apple a day keeps the doctor away” is an understatement, as the minimum amount of fruit intake required to maintain a healthy metabolism is higher.

It is common knowledge that fruits are a healthy addition to the daily diet. However, not many realise that they are indispensable when it comes to eating healthy, and in a significantly large quantity, according to Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad.

How much fruit should one consume daily? The magic number for fruit consumption is two to three servings per day, shared Dr Kumar. Two servings is the baseline for healthy adults, he noted, with one serving being the equivalent of one medium apple, one banana, or half a cup of berries.

The maximum fruit intake that is required is four to five servings, shared Dr Kumar, as the health benefits plateau around that region. While there is no health risk in adding more fruit to the diet, the neurologist feels it is better to add more vegetables instead at that point.

What are the benefits of eating fruits daily? Dr Kumar listed the health benefits of incorporating fruit in the daily diet as follows:

Fruits provide fibre, which lowers LDL cholesterol

Fruits are rich in potassium, which regulates blood pressure

Fruits also provide flavonoids, which can reduce stroke and heart disease risk by up to 10 to 15 percent He also highlighted the risks of skipping fruits in the daily diet, stating that “low fruit intake is one of the top dietary risk factors for death globally.”

“Avoiding fruit leads to chronic systemic inflammation, poor gut health (microbiome stagnation), and increased risk of type 2 diabetes,” shared the doctor.

Debunking ‘sugar’ myth Eating whole fruits reduces the risk of diabetes despite the food being loaded with natural sugars, stated Dr Kumar. This is because fruits are fundamentally different from snacks with added sugar in the fact that they contain fibre along with the sugar.

“The fibre in whole fruit slows down fructose absorption, preventing insulin spikes,” explained the neurologist. “Unless you have a specific medical contraindication, the ‘sugar' in fruit is your friend, not your enemy.”

The bottom line, according to Dr Kumar, is that two to three daily servings of fruits will improve overall health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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