Hyderabad neurologist reveals fruits are not optional snacks but essential medicine, shares how much to eat every day
Fruits are a non-negotiable part of a healthy diet and should be incorporated in sufficient quantity to lower the risk of chronic diseases, explains Dr Kumar.
It is common knowledge that fruits are a healthy addition to the daily diet. However, not many realise that they are indispensable when it comes to eating healthy, and in a significantly large quantity, according to Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad.
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According to him, the saying “An apple a day keeps the doctor away” is an understatement, as the minimum amount of fruit intake required to maintain a healthy metabolism is higher.
Taking to X on March 28, Dr Kumar stated, “Most people treat fruit as an optional snack; however, science treats it as essential medicine. If you want to optimise your health, here is the evidence-based breakdown of the ‘Sweet Spot’ for fruit intake.”
How much fruit should one consume daily?
The magic number for fruit consumption is two to three servings per day, shared Dr Kumar. Two servings is the baseline for healthy adults, he noted, with one serving being the equivalent of one medium apple, one banana, or half a cup of berries.
The maximum fruit intake that is required is four to five servings, shared Dr Kumar, as the health benefits plateau around that region. While there is no health risk in adding more fruit to the diet, the neurologist feels it is better to add more vegetables instead at that point.
What are the benefits of eating fruits daily?
Dr Kumar listed the health benefits of incorporating fruit in the daily diet as follows:
- Fruits provide fibre, which lowers LDL cholesterol
- Fruits are rich in potassium, which regulates blood pressure
- Fruits also provide flavonoids, which can reduce stroke and heart disease risk by up to 10 to 15 percent
He also highlighted the risks of skipping fruits in the daily diet, stating that “low fruit intake is one of the top dietary risk factors for death globally.”
“Avoiding fruit leads to chronic systemic inflammation, poor gut health (microbiome stagnation), and increased risk of type 2 diabetes,” shared the doctor.
Debunking ‘sugar’ myth
Eating whole fruits reduces the risk of diabetes despite the food being loaded with natural sugars, stated Dr Kumar. This is because fruits are fundamentally different from snacks with added sugar in the fact that they contain fibre along with the sugar.
“The fibre in whole fruit slows down fructose absorption, preventing insulin spikes,” explained the neurologist. “Unless you have a specific medical contraindication, the ‘sugar' in fruit is your friend, not your enemy.”
The bottom line, according to Dr Kumar, is that two to three daily servings of fruits will improve overall health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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