Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares 8 healing oils to incorporate in daily life: Benefits, how to use

Taking to Instagram on March 28, the cardiologist with over 40 years of experience shared a list of oils that offer real benefits, and shared how best to use them. “Healing oils aren’t just trends - they’re tiny drops of powerful support,” he wrote in the caption. “From immunity to gut health, skin to energy - each oil has a role, if you know how to use it right. Because with healing oils, it’s not more, it’s smarter.”

Healing oils are often considered alternative medicine; some people believe in their benefits almost religiously, while others are doubtful of their potential. However, according to Dr Alok Chopra, the founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Delhi’s Aashlok Hospital, there are real benefits to incorporating some of them into our daily lives.

1. Black seed oil Black seed (kalonji) oil has multiple health benefits, including immune support, reduced inflammation, and improved gut health. According to Dr Chopra, the best way to incorporate it into our diet is to take half a teaspoon with warm water or honey. However, it is important not to use it excessively, especially during pregnancy.

2. Flaxseed oil Flaxseed oil is rich in healthy omega-3 fatty acids. They help maintain hormone balance and are excellent for brain health, Dr Chopra shared. One teaspoon of raw flaxseed oil is sufficient for regular consumption. However, the oil should not be heated, and excess intake should be avoided.

3. Castor oil Castor oil helps detoxify the body, improve digestion, and support liver health. It can be taken occasionally, in just a few drops with warm milk. Dr Chopra cautions that castor oil is not suitable for daily use and should be avoided during pregnancy.

4. Sesame oil Sesame oil is good for strengthening the bones and improving skin health. They can be incorporated into the lifestyle in various ways: as cooking oil, for oil pulling, and for massages. However, it is best avoided in excess in hot body conditions, cautioned Dr Chopra.

5. MCT oil Medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil is known to provide quick energy and support brain function and metabolism. The best way to use it is to add a teaspoon of it to coffee or a smoothie. However, it is important to start slow as MCT oil can initially cause gut discomfort, shared Dr Chopra.

6. Neem oil Neem oil has strong antibacterial properties and supports skin and scalp health. However, it is only for external use and should not be consumed or used internally in any way.

7. Almond oil Almond oil is very nourishing and supports the skin, brain, and strength. It can be consumed raw, one teaspoon, or can be used as a massage oil. However, it is best avoided by people with nut allergies, Dr Chopra cautioned.

8. Amla oil Amla oil is cooling and supports hair and scalp health. However, it is safe for external use only and not recommended for internal use, noted Dr Chopra.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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