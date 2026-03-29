Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares 8 healing oils to incorporate in daily life: Benefits, how to use
Healing oils are not just fads; they provide actual health benefits if incorporated properly within our lifestyle, explains Dr Chopra.
Healing oils are often considered alternative medicine; some people believe in their benefits almost religiously, while others are doubtful of their potential. However, according to Dr Alok Chopra, the founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Delhi’s Aashlok Hospital, there are real benefits to incorporating some of them into our daily lives.
Also Read | Is treadmill test enough to know heart health? Neurologist shares how 55-year-old man had heart attack after passing it
Taking to Instagram on March 28, the cardiologist with over 40 years of experience shared a list of oils that offer real benefits, and shared how best to use them. “Healing oils aren’t just trends - they’re tiny drops of powerful support,” he wrote in the caption. “From immunity to gut health, skin to energy - each oil has a role, if you know how to use it right. Because with healing oils, it’s not more, it’s smarter.”
1. Black seed oil
Black seed (kalonji) oil has multiple health benefits, including immune support, reduced inflammation, and improved gut health. According to Dr Chopra, the best way to incorporate it into our diet is to take half a teaspoon with warm water or honey. However, it is important not to use it excessively, especially during pregnancy.
2. Flaxseed oil
Flaxseed oil is rich in healthy omega-3 fatty acids. They help maintain hormone balance and are excellent for brain health, Dr Chopra shared. One teaspoon of raw flaxseed oil is sufficient for regular consumption. However, the oil should not be heated, and excess intake should be avoided.
3. Castor oil
Castor oil helps detoxify the body, improve digestion, and support liver health. It can be taken occasionally, in just a few drops with warm milk. Dr Chopra cautions that castor oil is not suitable for daily use and should be avoided during pregnancy.
4. Sesame oil
Sesame oil is good for strengthening the bones and improving skin health. They can be incorporated into the lifestyle in various ways: as cooking oil, for oil pulling, and for massages. However, it is best avoided in excess in hot body conditions, cautioned Dr Chopra.
5. MCT oil
Medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil is known to provide quick energy and support brain function and metabolism. The best way to use it is to add a teaspoon of it to coffee or a smoothie. However, it is important to start slow as MCT oil can initially cause gut discomfort, shared Dr Chopra.
6. Neem oil
Neem oil has strong antibacterial properties and supports skin and scalp health. However, it is only for external use and should not be consumed or used internally in any way.
7. Almond oil
Almond oil is very nourishing and supports the skin, brain, and strength. It can be consumed raw, one teaspoon, or can be used as a massage oil. However, it is best avoided by people with nut allergies, Dr Chopra cautioned.
8. Amla oil
Amla oil is cooling and supports hair and scalp health. However, it is safe for external use only and not recommended for internal use, noted Dr Chopra.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.