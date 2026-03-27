Gastroenterologist shares high-protein apple pie yoghurt dessert bowl recipe packed with liver-friendly ingredients

Move over, sugary breakfast pastries. A recipe from US-based gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab is proving that you can have your pie and eat it too — provided it's served in a yoghurt bowl. Also read | Nutritionist shares easy no-bake strawberry crème brûlée recipe loaded with 6g protein and only 145 calories Dr Salhab's recipe transforms apple pie into a nutritious yoghurt bowl, combining Greek yoghurt, sauteed apples, and walnuts for a quick, healthy breakfast option. (Freepik)

‘Gut-healthy breakfast bowl’ Posted to Instagram on March 22, Dr Salhab said his cinnamon apple pie yoghurt bowl is 'gut-healthy breakfast bowl packed with protein, fibre, probiotics, and liver-friendly ingredients'. By reimagining the classic dessert as a functional meal, Dr Salhab offered a way to satisfy sweet cravings without the typical sugar crash.

This isn't just a tasty snack; it's a strategically layered nutritional powerhouse. By using Greek yoghurt as the base, you’re getting significantly more protein than standard yoghurt. This helps with muscle recovery and, more importantly, keeps you feeling full until your next meal.

As a gastroenterologist, Dr Salhab highlighted the fibre, probiotics, and liver-friendly ingredients: apples and walnuts provide essential fibre, while cinnamon is known for its ability to improve insulin sensitivity and manage blood sugar levels.

However, the beauty of this recipe lies in its simplicity and how it bridges the gap between a boring bowl of yoghurt and a time-consuming baked dessert. Dr Salhab highlighted that sautéing the apples takes less than five minutes and every ingredient (honey, cinnamon, walnuts) is a kitchen basic with a long shelf life. You only need one small skillet and one bowl.