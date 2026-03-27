Gastroenterologist shares high-protein apple pie yoghurt dessert bowl recipe packed with liver-friendly ingredients
Dr Salhab's cinnamon apple pie yoghurt bowl reimagines dessert as a healthy breakfast, packed with protein, fibre, and probiotics. Here's the full recipe.
Move over, sugary breakfast pastries. A recipe from US-based gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab is proving that you can have your pie and eat it too — provided it's served in a yoghurt bowl. Also read | Nutritionist shares easy no-bake strawberry crème brûlée recipe loaded with 6g protein and only 145 calories
‘Gut-healthy breakfast bowl’
Posted to Instagram on March 22, Dr Salhab said his cinnamon apple pie yoghurt bowl is 'gut-healthy breakfast bowl packed with protein, fibre, probiotics, and liver-friendly ingredients'. By reimagining the classic dessert as a functional meal, Dr Salhab offered a way to satisfy sweet cravings without the typical sugar crash.
This isn't just a tasty snack; it's a strategically layered nutritional powerhouse. By using Greek yoghurt as the base, you’re getting significantly more protein than standard yoghurt. This helps with muscle recovery and, more importantly, keeps you feeling full until your next meal.
As a gastroenterologist, Dr Salhab highlighted the fibre, probiotics, and liver-friendly ingredients: apples and walnuts provide essential fibre, while cinnamon is known for its ability to improve insulin sensitivity and manage blood sugar levels.
However, the beauty of this recipe lies in its simplicity and how it bridges the gap between a boring bowl of yoghurt and a time-consuming baked dessert. Dr Salhab highlighted that sautéing the apples takes less than five minutes and every ingredient (honey, cinnamon, walnuts) is a kitchen basic with a long shelf life. You only need one small skillet and one bowl.
Here is the full recipe for cinnamon apple pie yoghurt:
Ingredients
• 1/4 apple, sliced
• 1 to 2 teaspoons honey
• Cinnamon, to taste
• 1/2 cup plain Greek yoghurt
• 2 tablespoons unsweetened applesauce
• 1 tablespoon walnuts
Instructions
• Add the sliced apple to a pan with honey and cinnamon
• Sauté and lightly stew until soft and browned
• Add Greek yoghurt to a bowl
• Stir in the unsweetened applesauce
• Top with the warm cinnamon apples
• Finish with the walnuts and enjoy
If you enjoyed Dr Salhab's ‘gut-friendly’ apple pie bowl, you’ll love fitness coach Prakhar Srivastava's fresh fruit custard recipe. It follows a similar philosophy: using whole foods that actually fuel your body. One serving (bowl) of this custard contains approximately 200 to 230 calories, while being loaded with 7 to 9 grams of protein, 30 to 35 grams of carbohydrate, and 6 to 7 grams of fat. Click here to see the exact recipe.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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