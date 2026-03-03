Fitness coach shares 230 calorie, 9g protein sweet bedtime snack recipe for weight loss

Eating healthy is easier said than done, and it is especially difficult when the individual attempting it has a sweet tooth. While planning a nutritionally balanced diet can help control cravings, it is not likely to eradicate them completely. Desserts are not harmful for fat loss when they have healthy ingredients are are portion-controlled, shares Prakhar Srivastava. (Unsplash)

Indulgence is not always a bad thing if done properly. Taking to Instagram on February 28, fitness coach and online content creator Prakhar Shrivastava shared the recipe for a low-calorie dessert that will satisfy the sweet tooth without allowing the regular calorie intake to go off the chart.

A fruit custard is commonly considered to be a healthy dessert as it is not loaded up with empty calories, but contains all the nutritional benefits of the fruits that are added in. Prakhar’s recipe takes it a step further by removing sugar from the list of ingredients, as well as custard powder.

One serving (bowl) of the custard contains approximately 200 to 230 calories, while being loaded with seven to nine grams of protein, 30 to 35 grams of carbohydrate and six to seven grams of fat.