Fitness coach shares 230 calorie, 9g protein sweet bedtime snack recipe for weight loss
Prakhar Srivastava's fresh fruit custard is a low calorie protein rich dessert that is perfect for healthy indulgence.
Eating healthy is easier said than done, and it is especially difficult when the individual attempting it has a sweet tooth. While planning a nutritionally balanced diet can help control cravings, it is not likely to eradicate them completely.
Indulgence is not always a bad thing if done properly. Taking to Instagram on February 28, fitness coach and online content creator Prakhar Shrivastava shared the recipe for a low-calorie dessert that will satisfy the sweet tooth without allowing the regular calorie intake to go off the chart.
A fruit custard is commonly considered to be a healthy dessert as it is not loaded up with empty calories, but contains all the nutritional benefits of the fruits that are added in. Prakhar’s recipe takes it a step further by removing sugar from the list of ingredients, as well as custard powder.
One serving (bowl) of the custard contains approximately 200 to 230 calories, while being loaded with seven to nine grams of protein, 30 to 35 grams of carbohydrate and six to seven grams of fat.
“Sometimes fat loss isn’t about removing sweets,” Prakhar stated. “It’s about controlling portions and upgrading ingredients.” The dish is also easy to make and can be prepared within five to seven minutes. Complete list of ingredients and the steps to make the dish are as follows.
Ingredients for sugar-free fruit custard
- ¼ cup makhana
- 1 tbsp crushed dry fruits
- 1 pinch saffron
- ½ tsp honey (optional)
- ¾ cup low-fat milk
Fruits (finely chopped):
- 2 to 3 tbsp apple
- ½ kiwi
- 2 tbsp pomegranate
- 2 tbsp banana
- 2 tbsp black grapes
Method of preparation
- Soak makhana, crushed dry fruits, and saffron in low-fat milk. After they soften, blend well with the honey (optional) into a smooth puree. This becomes the custard base.
- Take the finely chopped fruits in a bowl, and pour the makhana puree over them. Mix gently and put it in the refrigerator to chill for approximately 20 minutes.
- Enjoy while cold.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
